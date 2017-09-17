The Student President Of Georgia Tech's Pride Alliance Was Shot And Killed By A Campus Police Officer

One video shows Scout Schultz slowly walking toward the officers before being shot. Warning: graphic video.

A 21-year-old Georgia Tech student, who was the president of the campus Pride Alliance, was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer, according to a statement released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The university, in a statement to BuzzFeed News, identified the victim as a fourth-year student named Scout Schultz:

The Georgia Tech community was notified Sunday morning of the tragic death of Scout Schultz, fourth year computer engineering student from Lilburn, Georgia. Schultz died on Sunday, Sept. 17 as a result of an incident in the West Campus residential community. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident and reviewing the circumstances surrounding the death.

At 11:17 p.m. on Saturday night, the Georgia Tech Police Department received a call "of a person with a knife and a gun," the GBI said. What followed took place outside of a Georgia Tech dormitory, the GBI said, when the student, allegedly carrying a knife, "would not comply with the officers’ commands."

"Schultz continued to advance on the officers with the knife," the statement read. An officer then fired, according to the statement.

The student died at Grady Memorial Hospital. "The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur will conduct the autopsy," the statement read.

The GBI said that the outcome of its independent investigation will be reviewed by the district attorney's office. The agency told BuzzFeed News that it has no further information at this time.