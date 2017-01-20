BuzzFeed News

This Woman Flipped Off Trump During His First Presidential Speech

This Woman Flipped Off Trump During His First Presidential Speech

"She is me and I am her."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on January 20, 2017, at 1:26 p.m. ET

During Donald J. Trump's first speech as president, many members of the crowd held up their middle fingers.

A lot of middle fingers just being held up here. Some sitting in protest during Trump's speech.
Lissandra Villa @LissandraVilla

A lot of middle fingers just being held up here. Some sitting in protest during Trump's speech.

— including this woman in a purple parka.

Lots of middle fingers up in the air during Trump's speech
Mary Georgantopoulos @marygeorgant

Lots of middle fingers up in the air during Trump's speech

The anonymous protester protested with not one, but TWO middle fingers.

@marygeorgant

Many people called this unknown woman and her double middle fingers a hero.

@marygeorgant that lady is the hero we needed for today.
Ryan Graney @RyanEGraney

@marygeorgant that lady is the hero we needed for today.

@marygeorgant @BuzzFeedNews she's my hero
shanaya @shanayafastje

@marygeorgant @BuzzFeedNews she's my hero

And a role model.

@marygeorgant @MadiLAlexander i want to be her when i grow up
Rice-Hamburger, Esq. @okay_crabby

@marygeorgant @MadiLAlexander i want to be her when i grow up

Others responded with lyrics from the Beyoncé song Sorry.

Middle. Fingers. Up. Put 'em. Hands. High. Wave it. In his. Face. Tellem. Boy. Bye. https://t.co/lBW8Nn2I6h
César Bobbay @CesarGon36

Middle. Fingers. Up. Put 'em. Hands. High. Wave it. In his. Face. Tellem. Boy. Bye. https://t.co/lBW8Nn2I6h

@marygeorgant @EndTrumpsLies 🎶 Put it in his face. Tell him, boy bye! 🎶
Teetads @teetads

@marygeorgant @EndTrumpsLies 🎶 Put it in his face. Tell him, boy bye! 🎶

One person argued that she was "more qualified" for the office than Trump.

@marygeorgant she's already more qualified for presidency than trump
shook as fook @broosethegoose

@marygeorgant she's already more qualified for presidency than trump

Other people related hard to the action.

@jackthejoekr

And these people said that they loved her.

@marygeorgant @BuzzFeedNews I love this woman in purple.
Kat Attack @studio2grl

@marygeorgant @BuzzFeedNews I love this woman in purple.

@marygeorgant @BuzzFeed I love her!
Trump=Illegitimate @arharvey2012

@marygeorgant @BuzzFeed I love her!

Who are you, woman in purple?

@marygeorgant
