Costco Is Changing Up Its Food Court Menu. People Are Not Pleased.

"KEEP THE POLISH DOG @Costco WHERE IS YOUR HUMANITY."

The Polish hot dog is going off the menu to make space for new food items, Costco's chief financial officer, Richard Galanti, told the outlet.

“Not everybody gets as excited about pizza and hot dogs as I do,” chief executive W. Craig Jelinek said at a shareholder meeting in January, according to the newspaper.

He added the menu consistently comes up in customer feedback.

Jelinek mentioned the store's new healthy menu items, like plant-based protein salad, açai bowls, and organic burgers.

“This new plant-based protein salad, I know that excites you,” he reportedly said at the meeting. “But it is healthy. And, uh, actually, it tastes pretty good, if you like those kind of things. I tried it once.”