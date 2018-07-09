BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Costco Is Changing Up Its Food Court Menu. People Are Not Pleased.

news / viral

Costco Is Changing Up Its Food Court Menu. People Are Not Pleased.

"KEEP THE POLISH DOG @Costco WHERE IS YOUR HUMANITY."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 9, 2018, at 1:55 p.m. ET

The Polish hot dog is coming off Costco's food court menu, the Seattle Times reported.

Paul Sakuma / Associated Press

The Polish hot dog is going off the menu to make space for new food items, Costco's chief financial officer, Richard Galanti, told the outlet.

“Not everybody gets as excited about pizza and hot dogs as I do,” chief executive W. Craig Jelinek said at a shareholder meeting in January, according to the newspaper.

He added the menu consistently comes up in customer feedback.

Jelinek mentioned the store's new healthy menu items, like plant-based protein salad, açai bowls, and organic burgers.

“This new plant-based protein salad, I know that excites you,” he reportedly said at the meeting. “But it is healthy. And, uh, actually, it tastes pretty good, if you like those kind of things. I tried it once.”

Even though the super popular $1.50 all-beef hot dog and soda combo will remain on the menu, people aren't too happy about this change. People are wondering JUST how far Costco is going to go with this.

@cvpayne @cherylcasone @FoxBusiness What's next to go? The pizza? Costco's pizza and hot dogs are the best thing about shopping there! My husband and son do the same thing-head over and grab a slice of pizza or a hot dog while I check out.
TechForTrump 🇺🇸 @texastechmommy

@cvpayne @cherylcasone @FoxBusiness What's next to go? The pizza? Costco's pizza and hot dogs are the best thing about shopping there! My husband and son do the same thing-head over and grab a slice of pizza or a hot dog while I check out.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Please, PLEASE reconsider putting the polish dogs back on the menu!!" one person wrote on Costco's Facebook page. "They have way more flavor and are better than the hot dogs and are the only thing that makes the idea of an hour shopping with toddlers seem bearable!!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Someone had a question for the retailer.

KEEP THE POLISH DOG @Costco WHERE IS YOUR HUMANITY
Costco Aficionado @Woah_Jojoo

KEEP THE POLISH DOG @Costco WHERE IS YOUR HUMANITY

Reply Retweet Favorite

WHY?

Fuck you @Costco why would you get rid of the polish dog?!!!!
Cecilia @celiatang93

Fuck you @Costco why would you get rid of the polish dog?!!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Rip @Costco polish hot dog 💔
Sean @seandagdag

Rip @Costco polish hot dog 💔

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Costco about the backlash to the end of the Polish hot dog.

I really try to avoid political talk on Twitter, but something has to be said. I'm going to use my voice to enact change. I understand if you unfollow me, but I can't have my kids grow up believing I stood by silently and did nothing. @costco BRING BACK THE POLISH DOGS
Sam Adams @SWXSamAdams

I really try to avoid political talk on Twitter, but something has to be said. I'm going to use my voice to enact change. I understand if you unfollow me, but I can't have my kids grow up believing I stood by silently and did nothing. @costco BRING BACK THE POLISH DOGS

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT