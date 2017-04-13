BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Dying Laughing Over This College Student's Vodka Bottle Measurement

news

People Are Dying Laughing Over This College Student's Vodka Bottle Measurement

"This is college."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 13, 2017, at 1:07 p.m. ET

Meet 21-year-old Mat George. He's a senior at Arizona State University.

matchu_chutrain / Via instagram.com

George told BuzzFeed News that last Tuesday he posted this advertisement on Facebook.

Mat George

His younger sister, proper owner of the appliance, responded to the listing.

Mat George

And when a friend asked about the microwave's dimensions, George innovated.

That friend did NOT even buy it. He lives in California.
Mat George

That friend did NOT even buy it. He lives in California.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another ASU student, Rachel Sakelaris, 21, shared the vodka bottle measurement on Twitter. "I decided to tweet it because as funny as it was, it honestly didn't even surprise me," she said, "because that's a classic ASU move."

I love ASU
rich homie rach @rachelsakk

I love ASU

Reply Retweet Favorite

People really loved the new metric system.

@TMundlien @rachelsakk ASU #1 for innovation
Tiffany Holder @tholderr

@TMundlien @rachelsakk ASU #1 for innovation

Reply Retweet Favorite

"V accurate measuring technique," this person said.

@javierandre29 @rachelsakk 😂😂 V accurate measuring technique hahahaha god bless ASU
Chanapa @chanapa_t

@javierandre29 @rachelsakk 😂😂 V accurate measuring technique hahahaha god bless ASU

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Wish I could apply this to Calc 1."

@rachelsakk @papi_ovoxo Wish I could apply this to Calc 1😂
Mike @ImTheOnlyMike

@rachelsakk @papi_ovoxo Wish I could apply this to Calc 1😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

It brought out this person's school pride.

#proudalum https://t.co/RyNOnctyEo
Cameron Gidari @CGidari

#proudalum https://t.co/RyNOnctyEo

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others just said that it was super funny.

@rachelsakk @Matchu_chutrain I'm dying 😭😂
lexx @lexxiiee_xox

@rachelsakk @Matchu_chutrain I'm dying 😭😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
@laurenbsellers hahahhahaha new amsterdam tho im crying
pickle rick @margaritajel

@laurenbsellers hahahhahaha new amsterdam tho im crying

Reply Retweet Favorite
LMFAO. I'm fucking dead. https://t.co/Alaz0oUQn2
Andrew C. Yap @hiyapyap

LMFAO. I'm fucking dead. https://t.co/Alaz0oUQn2

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Oh, college.

College is gr8 https://t.co/0WzYrVmgiT
mel ❨⋆ @meljoycom

College is gr8 https://t.co/0WzYrVmgiT

Reply Retweet Favorite
this is college https://t.co/Yw7RmguVWG
liz @lizpotente

this is college https://t.co/Yw7RmguVWG

Reply Retweet Favorite

Despite the viral tweet, George said that he still HAS NOT sold his little sister's microwave.

matchu_chutrain / Via instagram.com

He said that interested buyers can DM him on Twitter.

Yo I'm just tryna sell this damn microwave will someone please buy it https://t.co/3Pik2iRJrI
Mat George @Matchu_chutrain

Yo I'm just tryna sell this damn microwave will someone please buy it https://t.co/3Pik2iRJrI

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT