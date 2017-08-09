People Are Concerned About This Inflatable Trump Rooster Near The White House
"I don't think calling Trump a chicken is the smartest move right now."
After this Trump-like statue was erected to usher in the Year of Rooster in Taiyuan, China, retailers began selling inflatable imitations of it.
Like this:
Note the Rooster's hands.
Look what appeared outside of the White House on Wednesday:
"YAS GAWD," one person responded.
Another person found it to be heroic.
But others were concerned...
Is this the beginning of the end?
It's unclear if the president of the United States is aware of the inflatable rooster, as he is not at home. He's in New Jersey— at his golf club.
