People Are Saying That Chelsea Clinton Is Never Going To Happen After She Was Honored By This Magazine

news / poll

"Uh, fetch isn't going to happen."

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

Posted on April 18, 2017, at 1:38 p.m. ET

Chelsea Clinton is an honoree for Variety's "Power of Women New York."

Claudia Eller @Variety_Claudia

There's been confusion about the choice, with some pointing out that Chelsea Clinton's career to date consists of working at a consulting firm, a hedge fund, and then NBC — which didn't go that well.

More recently she's worked for her dad's foundation and stumped for her mom's presidential campaign, which also didn't go that well.

The interview with Clinton, published on Tuesday, discusses what she has done, including working for the Clinton Foundation.

"How cool does Chelsea Clinton look on our Power of Women, NY, cover?" an editor from Variety wrote on Twitter about the issue.

A lot of people responded to the question. "Not cool. Like, at all."

Momica @heymoncroop

David Burge @iowahawkblog

Sean Agnew @seanagnew

Ананас на пицце ☭ @disco_socialist

And this person joked about the attention.

Dustin Matthew @dmschwart

People had their own questions.

Bill Dean @CanaDean

Hm.

Randy @pamsson

And many suggested that she was on the cover because of her ~name~.

red pill economist @redpilleconomic

"Stop trying to invent royal families."

Giovanni Torre @GiovanniTorre

Antifa Archie @NotTonyWonder

blup! @blippoblappo

This person agreed with the criticism, but also said that Clinton looked good.

Jeff B/DDHQ @EsotericCD

But a lot of people essentially said..."enough."

🌸Laurie 🌸 @Laurie5956

"Please," this person began.

UltimateMaleFeminist @damienredicamn1

Wow.

David Forum @zlingman

Not going to happen.

TheRoadbeerReturned @TheRoadbeer

Just like fetch.

Silly Elsa @Silly_Elsa

Rose 🌹Taylor @RealRoseTaylor

