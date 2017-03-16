BuzzFeed News

This Woman Spent So Much Time Building Her Kitten A Palace And He Only Played In It For 10 Minutes

Rude!

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 16, 2017, at 4:56 p.m. ET

This is Frances Ratner. She's 26 and lives in New Zealand.

Frances Ratner

This is her 6-month-old kitten, Prince Peachblossom.

Frances Ratner

Here's a ~fun fact~ about the prince so that you can have some understanding of his personality:

"He loves to play with pom-poms, and I am constantly making him more because he likes to take them and hide them all over the house," Ratner told BuzzFeed News.

"Then he forgets where they are and thinks he has no pom-poms and gets upset and cries."

"This could all be an elaborate ploy to accumulate a critical mass of pom-poms for some nefarious purpose," she said.

Probably.

Frances Ratner
On Tuesday Ratner wanted to do something extra special for her kitty, who she said had been awesome. So she built him this.

Frances Ratner

A fucking palace!!!!

Frances Ratner

Hi.

Frances Ratner

Hello.

Frances Ratner
But guess how long the kitty played within the walls of elaborate cardboard?

Frances Ratner

10 minutes.

Frances Ratner

"[He] has completely ignored it since," said Ratner.

"I don't mind though," she said. "He's a prince— he's allowed to be fussy."

Anyway, following this little kitty on Instagram is the most important thing you will do all day.

Frances Ratner
