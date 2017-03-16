This Woman Spent So Much Time Building Her Kitten A Palace And He Only Played In It For 10 Minutes
Rude!
This is Frances Ratner. She's 26 and lives in New Zealand.
This is her 6-month-old kitten, Prince Peachblossom.
Here's a ~fun fact~ about the prince so that you can have some understanding of his personality:
"He loves to play with pom-poms, and I am constantly making him more because he likes to take them and hide them all over the house," Ratner told BuzzFeed News.
"Then he forgets where they are and thinks he has no pom-poms and gets upset and cries."
"This could all be an elaborate ploy to accumulate a critical mass of pom-poms for some nefarious purpose," she said.
Probably.
On Tuesday Ratner wanted to do something extra special for her kitty, who she said had been awesome. So she built him this.
A fucking palace!!!!
Hi.
Hello.
But guess how long the kitty played within the walls of elaborate cardboard?
10 minutes.
"[He] has completely ignored it since," said Ratner.
"I don't mind though," she said. "He's a prince— he's allowed to be fussy."
Anyway, following this little kitty on Instagram is the most important thing you will do all day.
-
