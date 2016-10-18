BuzzFeed News

These Fisherman Found An Enormous, 14-Pound Lobster

These Fisherman Found An Enormous, 14-Pound Lobster

Holy hell.

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 18, 2016, at 1:38 p.m. ET

Two fishermen caught a 14-pound lobster in Bermuda and they credit Hurricane Nicole with unearthing it.

Sanctuary Marine Bermuda / Via Facebook: sanctuarymarine

The lobster, found by workers at Sanctuary Marine Bermuda, had claws that were 2 feet long when outstretched, the Washington Post reported.

Nuh-uh. Nope.

Sanctuary Marine Bermuda / Via Facebook: sanctuarymarine

No thanks.

Sanctuary Marine Bermuda / Via Facebook: sanctuarymarine
"Hurricane Nicole blew in some sea monsters... 14lb lobster, caught and released!" Sanctuary Marine Bermuda shared on Facebook. People reacted accordingly.

Sanctuary Marine Bermuda / Via Facebook: sanctuarymarine

"Put grandfather back. Lol," someone commented.

Facebook / Via Facebook: sanctuarymarine

Another person added, "that's ridiculous! Wonder how big they get."

Facebook / Via Facebook: sanctuarymarine

One guy cut right to the chase. "The real question everybody wants to know is did you eat it lol," he asked.

Facebook / Via Facebook: sanctuarymarine

Tristen Loescher, one of the fisherman, lamented his timing. "14 lb! Big bug! Kinda wish I caught is a day later, in the lobster tournament," he posted.

Facebook / Via Facebook: sanctuarymarine

According to the Sanctuary Marine Bermuda, the fisherman released it "safe and sound," back into the depths of the sea.

Sanctuary Marine Bermuda / Via Facebook: sanctuarymarine
