This Woman Made The Purest Pregnancy Announcement Featuring Her Best Friend

Is this the cutest pregnancy announcement ever?

By Remy Smidt

Posted on January 25, 2017, at 3:48 p.m. ET

This is Kasper.

Harley Serna

These are his parents, high school sweethearts Harley Serna and John Rocha. Serna told BuzzFeed News that Kasper is her "best friend."

Harley Serna

She said that he is lazy.

Needy.

Harley Serna
And incredibly photogenic.

Harley Serna

"He will stay in poses for as long as I need him to," she said.

So when Serna found out that she was pregnant, she, of course, made use of her photogenic pupper to make the announcement. After Kasper got a bath, he posed ~perfectly~ for this photo. With the help of reading glasses, Kasper "learned" about his upcoming role.

Harley Serna

Her friends and extended family were obviously OBSESSED with the announcement.

@kaitlynserna

And so was the internet: The photo quickly went viral.

lil kait 🌷 @kaitlynserna

One person cried.

blacklivesmatter @ewwwugly

And this person, in incoherent delight, typed a string of E's.

C/C @dingoderps

"I think he’s going to be a good big brother," Serna said. Every morning she wakes up to Kasper cuddled next to her. "Right by my belly," she said.

Harley Serna
