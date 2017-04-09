This Teen Made A Spotify Playlist To End Things With A Guy And His Response Was Perfect

This is 20-year-old Wyatt Hall and 19-year-old Kirsten Titus. They go to Brigham Young University.

But she decided that she wanted to stop dating Hall. "I think the both of us we were starting to feel we were better as friends," the teen said.

"We went on a lot of creative dates," Titus told BuzzFeed News. On one of them, they planted a cactus on a mountain.

“I thought if I was going to end things with him I wanted to do it in a creative way," she said. On Monday night, she sent him this playlist.

So my sister has gone on a couple of dates with a guy named Wyatt but she likes someone else so she made him a Spot… https://t.co/esW0iyD1XA

And the teen's younger sister, Erika, 14, saw the playlist on their shared Spotify account and promptly made the ~juicy intel~ extremely public.

Titus was not exactly happy about her younger sister's tweet...

As for Hall, he said that he "immediately" understood the song title message. He has confirmed that he's NOT brokenhearted.

"I thought it was kind of funny honestly," he said. He said that their relationship wasn't "really serious" and that they will remain friends.