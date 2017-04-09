BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Teen Made A Spotify Playlist To End Things With A Guy And His Response Was Perfect

news / viral

This Teen Made A Spotify Playlist To End Things With A Guy And His Response Was Perfect

"Girl."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 9, 2017, at 12:54 p.m. ET

This is 20-year-old Wyatt Hall and 19-year-old Kirsten Titus. They go to Brigham Young University.

Kirsten Titus

"We went on a lot of creative dates," Titus told BuzzFeed News. On one of them, they planted a cactus on a mountain.

But she decided that she wanted to stop dating Hall. &quot;I think the both of us we were starting to feel we were better as friends,&quot; the teen said.
Kirsten Titus

But she decided that she wanted to stop dating Hall. "I think the both of us we were starting to feel we were better as friends," the teen said.

“I thought if I was going to end things with him I wanted to do it in a creative way," she said. On Monday night, she sent him this playlist.

Kirsten Titus

And the teen's younger sister, Erika, 14, saw the playlist on their shared Spotify account and promptly made the ~juicy intel~ extremely public.

So my sister has gone on a couple of dates with a guy named Wyatt but she likes someone else so she made him a Spot… https://t.co/esW0iyD1XA
Erika @errikkxa

So my sister has gone on a couple of dates with a guy named Wyatt but she likes someone else so she made him a Spot… https://t.co/esW0iyD1XA

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Titus was not exactly happy about her younger sister's tweet...

@errikkxa nooooo delete this!! Hahaha
kirsten @sirloinburger

@errikkxa nooooo delete this!! Hahaha

Reply Retweet Favorite

...but other people loved the strategy.

@errikkxa @sirloinburger I love this
China @ChinaDuncanson

@errikkxa @sirloinburger I love this

Reply Retweet Favorite

Another person called someone out.

@errikkxa @linddube @abipepperdine something you would do 😂😂😂😂
Alice @alicemuhley

@errikkxa @linddube @abipepperdine something you would do 😂😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Girl."

@errikkxa girl 😭😭😭
Zada Rayne @zadarayne

@errikkxa girl 😭😭😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

As for Hall, he said that he "immediately" understood the song title message. He has confirmed that he's NOT brokenhearted.

"I thought it was kind of funny honestly," he said. He said that their relationship wasn't "really serious" and that they will remain friends.

Also, he made her a playlist too.

@errikkxa I made her one back btw
Wyatt Hall @wyman778

@errikkxa I made her one back btw

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT