People Are Saying That This Teen Is The Best Babysitter After She Dressed Up As A Mermaid

People Are Saying That This Teen Is The Best Babysitter After She Dressed Up As A Mermaid

"Please babysit me."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on March 28, 2017, at 1:34 p.m. ET

Meet Keegan Carnahan. She's a 15-year-old from Florida.

Keegan Carnahan

And this is Alidy, a 3-year-old she babysat on Wednesday.

Jenna Aslam

"[Alidy] had decided to wear her little mermaid outfit around the house that day and I thought it would be a fun surprise to bring out mine for her bathtime," Keegan told BuzzFeed News.

&quot;I got [the tail] when I was 12 and was going through a phase,&quot; she said.

Awwww.

Keegan Carnahan
Look at how happy she is!

Alidy&#x27;s mom, Jenna Haslam, told BuzzFeed News that her daughter is now convinced that Keegan is a legit mermaid. She added that Alidy now wants pink &quot;mermaid hair,&quot; like Keegan&#x27;s.
Keegan Carnahan

Alidy's mom, Jenna Haslam, told BuzzFeed News that her daughter is now convinced that Keegan is a legit mermaid.

She added that Alidy now wants pink "mermaid hair," like Keegan's.

People are so touched by Keegan's next-level babysitting move.

keegs @selftltledtyler

"What are you up to"

They cannot handle the sweetness of the mermaid moment.

SUCKER (becca) @fuzzybee1234567

@selftltledtyler THIS IS SO PURE AND PRECIOUS

People want her as a babysitter.

madonna sofia @resiIienza

@selftltledtyler be my babysitter even if i'm almost 18

ㅤㅤ @6verwatch

@selftltledtyler Please babysit me.

So many people called her the best ever.

Sebastian 🔮 @setrocs929

@selftltledtyler @targagaryen best babysitter ever!

donttouchme @MajaKucharska3

@selftltledtyler the best babysitter ever

Haslam said that the moment brought her daughter, and subsequently her, a lot of happiness during a hard time.

Alidy has worn a costume every day since her dad died in November.

"But nobody ever matches with her," Haslam said. "She finally found someone to connect with again."

You can't underestimate the power of dress-up, mermaids, or a great babysitter.

Jenna Haslam
