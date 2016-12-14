A Teen Singer Named Jackie Evancho Will Perform The National Anthem At Trump's Inauguration

People are unfamiliar with the singer, whose latest single is called "Apocalypse."

Jackie Evancho, 16, announced on the Today show Wednesday that she will sing the national anthem at President-elect Trump's inauguration.

WATCH: “I am so excited.” @jackieevancho says @realdonaldtrump asked her to perform the national anthem at his inau… https://t.co/xJ9AQAZv6D

"I have recently been asked by the president-elect to perform the national anthem for the swearing-in ceremony at the inauguration and I am so excited," she said.

America's Got Talent runner-up entered the spotlight at the age of 10, after appearing on the show's fifth season.

Evancho is known for her work in the classical crossover genre.

Her debut EP, O Holy Night, was released in November 2010. Her latest album is called Someday at Christmas.

In addition to her Christmas album, the singer released three singles this year, the latest of which is called "Apocalypse."