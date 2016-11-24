A Girl Fighting Cancer Made It To Her BFF's Wedding To Be The Flower Girl

"She wanted Abby to be her flower girl in person or in heaven."

Abby Furco,10, was diagnosed with leukemia at age 4. Sarah Swaim, a childhood cancer survivor, is her best friend.

"Yes, it's odd," she said of the age gap in the friendship, "but when you hear the background you understand."

Furco said she remembers "so clearly" the day Swaim asked if it was ok to ask Abby to be her flower girl in her upcoming wedding. At the time, Abby's health was declining.

"To Sarah it didn't matter," Furco said. "She wanted Abby to be her flower girl in person or in heaven."

This summer, when Abby doctors said there was not anything else they could do, Swaim was there, by her friend's side.

It was anticipated that Abby was going to live just 48 hours more. "That week was really hard for me," Swaim commented, "I felt so low."