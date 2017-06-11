BuzzFeed News

Here Are 27 Of The Best Signs From Pride Marches Across The Country

"More glitter less bitter."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on June 11, 2017, at 5:37 p.m. ET

June is Pride month and on Sunday, in cities like LA and DC, people marched for LGBTQ rights. Here are 27 signs from demonstrations across the country.

Zach Gibson / Getty Images

1.

Instagram: @specialnighties

2.

Instagram: @pauljgrossman

3.

Instagram: @zoeravenwood
4.

instagram.com

5.

instagram.com

6.

Instagram: @saintacoira

7.

instagram.com
8.

Instagram: @bennyc80

9.

instagram.com

10.

instagram.com

11.

Harry Potter #Protestsign for the #EqualityMarch #DC giving# me life
DC Debbie @DCdebbie

Harry Potter #Protestsign for the #EqualityMarch #DC giving# me life

12.

instagram.com

13.

Sign at #EqualityMarch
Greg Hogben @MyDaughtersArmy

Sign at #EqualityMarch

14.

@bri_sacks / Via Twitter: @bri_sacks

15.

shannon keating @__keating

Mood

16.

Via instagram.com

17.

@bri_sacks / Via Twitter: @bri_sacks

18.

@bri_sacks/ @FatRubberDucky / Via Twitter: @bri_sacks

19.

instagram.com
20.

instagram.com

21.

instagram.com

22.

#EqualityMarch #Pride #2017 #MoreGlitterLessBitter #ForgetThePooch #DCmarch @BuzzFeedLGBT #LGBTQ
Bradley @BSpoonerisms

#EqualityMarch #Pride #2017 #MoreGlitterLessBitter #ForgetThePooch #DCmarch @BuzzFeedLGBT #LGBTQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

23.

instagram.com
24.

instagram.com

25.

instagram.com

26.

Brendan Cartwright @Brendanukkah

#EqualityMarch

27.

instagram.com
