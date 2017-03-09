BuzzFeed News

This Blind Dog Was Found After She Was Missing For A Week And People Are Incredibly Emotional

This Blind Dog Was Found After She Was Missing For A Week And People Are Incredibly Emotional

"The guy who carried that tired pupper back to her family is a real hero. 10/10."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on March 9, 2017, at 3:01 p.m. ET

Meet Sage. She is very good, very blind, and for seven days she was very missing.

Sage was lost in the Santa Cruz Mountains in California. "The area’s pretty hilly and pretty dense forest," her mom, Beth Cole, told BuzzFeed News. She said that her family searched frantically for Sage in their rural neighborhood, with no luck.

"It was getting to the point that I thought if we did find her, we’d find her dead," Cole said.

Cole's neighbor, Dan Estrada, was on a hike with a friend when he spotted the missing doggo.

“When I saw her I was bummed," Estrada told BuzzFeed News. "I was like, aw man, it’s Sage."

He assumed that Sage was dead.

Not the case! “I jumped in the stream, made my way to her, and right then, she lifted up her head," Estrada said. "I hugged her and kissed her."

Where Estrada found Sage.
Where Estrada found Sage.

Sage was too weak to walk, so Estrada carried her to safety.

"I was totally speechless and so happy," said Cole on Sage's return home. The vet even told her that Sage is fine.

Sage's safety made a whole lot of people emotional.

gabrielle ϟ @mooseinlove

Meg 💫 @MegRoseJoy

This person was grateful for some happy news.

Susan Worthington @magicgirlsue

And another person called Estrada a "real hero."

Irate Redhead @irateginger86

Estrada maintains that he's not a hero. “I was not searching for this dog. I’m not the hero of the hour, the hero of the mountain," he said. "This is God giving them a gift."

