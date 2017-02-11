Young Grammy Nominees Are Embracing The 'Dated' Tradition

When the two musicians behind electronic group Sofi Tukker found out that their bossa nova–inflected house music had earned them a Grammy nomination last December, their excitement was threaded with disbelief and a little confusion. At first, Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern weren't sure how it happened, or what would come next.



"We never thought our music would be considered for this kind of thing," Hawley-Weld, 24, told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview. "We thought it might be more niche, not something that would be recognized by any kind of major, established institution like the Recording Academy."

Prior to their nomination — in the Best Dance Recording category — Sofi Tukker were mid-course on a career trajectory that any new artist hoping to make it in 2017 might outline on a vision board. Their debut single, "Drinkee," was a big hit on Spotify (currently at over 22 million plays) and had been featured in an Apple ad. By the time nominations were announced, the duo had already been booked to perform at this year's Coachella Music and Arts festival, billed beneath boldfaced names like Beyoncé and Radiohead.

For them, Grammy recognition was less a fantasy than an answer to a wish they hadn't thought to make — like learning of a generous inheritance from a long-lost relative. In the weeks since their nomination, they've had more time to process what it means, and witnessed firsthand the ways in which even proximity to the award remains a unique kind of currency.

"[To] our parents' friends — who would never know or respect, necessarily, what we were doing or that we're in a band — now, when you say, 'We're nominated for a Grammy,' they're like, 'Oh my god!'" Halpern, 26, said, with a laugh. "It's a funny thing, but it changes people's attitude about what we're doing, or even our life decisions."

For young artists who are building their careers at a time of intense fragmentation in the music industry — when success is often the product of bottom-up momentum rather than top-down authority — a pre-internet institution like the Grammys can seem ancillary or antiquated. Frank Ocean, whose sophomore album Blonde was one of the most celebrated of last year, famously declined to submit it for consideration by the Recording Academy (he called the organization "dated"). And there are rumors that even some A-listers who were nominated, including Drake and Justin Bieber, are planning to skip out on the ceremony this year.

But for every Grammy skeptic in the new class of music stars, there are those who remain under its durable spell. Chance the Rapper, whose penchant for bucking industry norms has earned him a reputation as one of his generation's most forward-thinking artists, nevertheless embraced the Grammys last year, aggressively campaigning for his own share of shiny gramophone statues (he was nominated for seven) and implicitly testifying to their enduring hold on popular music's collective imagination.