One of the oddities of this harrowing political moment is that after a murderous attack on a synagogue in the United States — the second in six months — an ABC News panel sought out the analysis of... Meghan McCain.

Of course, violent white supremacist attacks on houses of worship should be of concern to everyone. The connection between attacks on Jews and hatred toward Muslims and other minorities was made by the shooter himself, whose manifesto claimed responsibility for setting a mosque on fire last month, and cited the the horrifying New Zealand mosque attacks as inspiration.

But Meghan McCain, called on for her take on the events, pushed her own right-wing political agenda, using the occasion to absurdly place blame on Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. The truth — that violent attacks against synagogues, mosques, Black churches, and Sikh temples in America are almost uniformly perpetrated by white men who identify themselves as white supremacists — was obscured by her words, which claimed voices on “both sides” are responsible, and that Ilhan Omar is among the “most extreme” on her side of the spectrum.

What McCain and so many other right-wing pundits are doing is weaponizing anti-semitism: hijacking a deadly attack against Jews to promote their anti-Muslim and racist agenda. This includes claiming an equivalence between the words of deranged white supremacists and one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress. This not only puts Omar in further personal danger — it contributes to the ongoing and dangerous deterioration of the discourse on anti-semitism.

What the Poway shooter laid bare, once again, is that anti-semitism is an integral part of contemporary white supremacy, alongside anti-Muslim hate, anti-Blackness and racism.

The cynical opportunism on display by right-wing pundits is pouring salt in wounds still fresh from the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. Some of us are angry, some of us are sad and horrified, but none of us should be pointing a finger at Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib or CAIR.

I was amazed and appalled that it wasn’t just the Meghan McCains of the world who attempted to turn the urgent conversation we need to have about white supremacy into attacks on “the left” and leaders of color. To my great shame and horror, some Jewish and pro-Israel leaders also quickly attempted to falsely connect prominent Muslim women to this heinous attack.

Among the worst of these offenders: Mort Klein, head of the Zionist Organization of America, who just 12 hours after the shooting called on Congress to “condemn this and Omar/Tlaib”, and Dov Hikind, just retired from the New York State Assembly, who on the night of the shooting wrote that Omar, Tlaib and Muslim activist Linda Sarsour are “the ones responsible for mainstreaming Jew hatred.”