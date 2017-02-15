Uber’s Engineers In India Are Working On Mapping For Self-Driving Cars

Uber has quietly assembled a team of engineers in India to work on the ride-hail giant’s mapping and autonomous vehicle efforts. The size of the team and how its efforts dovetail with Uber's broader autonomous vehicle R&D could not be learned, but Amit Jain, president of Uber India, confirmed its existence to BuzzFeed News.

“All I can say about the team in Hyderabad is it is helping out with autonomous,” Jain said. “It is focused on improving maps. Maps for us is one of the key critical aspects of our operations. How accurate are etas? How up-to-date are your maps? That’s a team that’s focused on maps and autonomous [tech] across the world.”

In the last year, Uber has doubled down on its self-driving car efforts and launched pilot programs to put passengers in test vehicles. India, the ride-hail giant’s second-largest market, accounts for 12% of Uber’s trips worldwide and has become an increasing priority after Uber sold its China business over the summer. In July 2015, Uber said it would invest $1 billion in India. It has since grown into a team of about 1,000 employees in the country, with two engineering centers in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, where engineers work on localizing Uber’s services to the Indian market – and some on supporting the company’s global autonomous vehicle efforts.

But don’t expect Uber to bring its autonomous vehicle pilot program to India — a country notorious for its traffic and rule-less roads — anytime soon.

“Autonomous in India is probably one of the most difficult challenges,” Jain said. “It’s not something I see in India in the next 10 years.”

In the last year, Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick and all of his direct reports have made at least one trip to India, and several have visited twice, Jain said. During a panel discussion in New Delhi last December, Kalanick noted that “some of our autonomous work is actually happening in India,” in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Asked about the prospect of autonomous vehicles in India, he too said it’s a ways off. “If there are major unexpected advances in artificial intelligence, they will happen sooner in India than you might expect.”