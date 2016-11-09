Instagram’s Algorithm Kept Resurfacing Optimistic Pro-Hillary Posts After She Lost

Instagram's algorithm reorders posts to put the ones it thinks people will care about most at the tops of their feeds.

For some Instagram users, scrolling through their feeds after the election results felt a bit like time travel.



When some people opened the app last night and this morning, they saw optimistic posts about casting historic votes for Hillary Clinton with their daughters by their sides at the top of their feeds — at the same time as or even after the election was being called in favor of Donald Trump.

Instagram introduced a new algorithm in March to organize feeds according to what people might be most interested in looking at, rather than chronological order.