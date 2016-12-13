Google Parent Alphabet Spins Out Self-Driving Car Company As Waymo

Google is spinning out its self-driving car program into a new company called Waymo, its chief executive John Krafcik announced Tuesday. Waymo will live under the umbrella of Alphabet, Google’s parent company.



“We’ll continue to have access to the resources and infrastructure that Alphabet provides,” Krafcik told reporters on Tuesday.

Krafcik said that Google conducted its first fully driverless rides in every day traffic in Austin last year, using a car with no steering wheels and no pedals. "We’ve taken over 10,000 trips with Googlers and guests in cities where we’re currently driving,” he observed. Waymo has completed 2.4 million fully autonomous rides on real roads, as well as 1 billion in simulation this year.