Apple Announces New iPhones: The Xs, Xs Max, And Xr

Apple just announced three big, brand new iPhones at an event held Wednesday at the Steve Jobs Theater on its Cupertino campus, and none of them are made for people with small hands .

Apple’s flagship phones this year are the 5.8-inch iPhone Xs, an upgrade to last year’s $1,000 iPhone X, and the iPhone Xs Max (seriously), a larger version of the iPhone Xs with a 6.5-inch display.

Both phones come with FaceID and a big, bright, edge-to-edge display with no home button. They have OLED screens that are brighter and higher quality than LCD displays (like the one on the iPhone 8/8 Plus), a significantly faster and more efficient processor (the A12 Bionic chip), a better camera with a more powerful sensor and better HDR, and a longer-lasting battery. It's also water resistant and supports wireless charging.

Besides the size, they don’t look any different from last year’s iPhone X — but you can now get them in a sleek new gold finish, in addition to silver and Space Gray.



The iPhone Xr

Apple’s third new iPhone, the iPhone Xr, is a lower-cost version of the iPhone Xs (it's $250 less). At 6.1 inches, it’s bigger than the Xs, but it comes with an LCD display — the same screen Apple has used on the iPhone 8 and every iPhone before it — instead of the higher quality OLED displays on the iPhone X. It also has aluminum edges instead of the stainless steel ones that the other iPhone X models have.