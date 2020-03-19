India Is Marking People It Wants Quarantined With Stamps They Can't Wash Off

The ink, which only wears off over time, states the date until which the person should remain quarantined at home. The default period is 14 days. India also uses this ink to mark voters’ fingers during elections as proof of having voted.



Authorities feel that stamping people’s hands right below the knuckles where people can see will help those around them notice send them home if they venture out in public.

“If such people go out, others can identify them as home quarantine patients. This is being done so that patients strictly observe home quarantine,” Rajesh Tope, the public health minister of Maharashtra, the state that decided to stamp passengers, told Indian media.

The controversial move came after eleven people in the state who were in isolation awaiting their coronavirus test results escaped from a Mumbai hospital on Monday.

Some people were supportive and thought it was no different than being stamped at a nightclub.