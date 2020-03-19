India Is Marking People It Wants Quarantined With Stamps They Can't Wash Off
"It's the same as being stamped at a nightclub. Get over it."
An Indian state with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country started stamping the hands people flying into the the country from abroad with indelible ink to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus earlier this week.
The ink, which only wears off over time, states the date until which the person should remain quarantined at home. The default period is 14 days. India also uses this ink to mark voters’ fingers during elections as proof of having voted.
Authorities feel that stamping people’s hands right below the knuckles where people can see will help those around them notice send them home if they venture out in public.
“If such people go out, others can identify them as home quarantine patients. This is being done so that patients strictly observe home quarantine,” Rajesh Tope, the public health minister of Maharashtra, the state that decided to stamp passengers, told Indian media.
The controversial move came after eleven people in the state who were in isolation awaiting their coronavirus test results escaped from a Mumbai hospital on Monday.
Some people were supportive and thought it was no different than being stamped at a nightclub.
But others were disturbed.
On Wednesday, passengers on an Indian train raised an alarm after seeing four people with quarantine stamps on their hands. According to local reports, railway authorities had the train make an unscheduled stop, removed the stamped people from the train, and took them to a government hospital, where they were allowed to leave by road after a doctor examined them for symptoms.
Authorities also disinfected the coach of the train the people were traveling in after removing them.
Despite the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus a pandemic last week, the number of cases in India remained surprisingly low. On Thursday, the country reported 173 cases and four deaths.
The WHO has praised India's efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday, the country's federal government banned all incoming international flights for a week starting March 22, directed states to make private offices order people to work from home, and appealed to people over 65 and children below 10 to stay indoors.
-
Pranav Dixit is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Delhi.
Contact Pranav Dixit at pranav.dixit@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.