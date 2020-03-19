 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

India Is Marking People It Wants Quarantined With Stamps They Can't Wash Off

Trending

India Is Marking People It Wants Quarantined With Stamps They Can't Wash Off

"It's the same as being stamped at a nightclub. Get over it."

By Pranav Dixit

Map of New Delhi

Reporting From

New Delhi

Picture of Pranav Dixit Pranav Dixit BuzzFeed News Reporter
Map of New Delhi

Reporting From

New Delhi

Posted on March 19, 2020, at 12:42 p.m. ET

An Indian state with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country started stamping the hands people flying into the the country from abroad with indelible ink to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus earlier this week.

One of the passengers. Stamping by Maharashtra govt. @IndianExpress
Avishek Dastidar @avishekgd

One of the passengers. Stamping by Maharashtra govt. @IndianExpress

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @avishekgd / Via Twitter: @avishekgd

The ink, which only wears off over time, states the date until which the person should remain quarantined at home. The default period is 14 days. India also uses this ink to mark voters’ fingers during elections as proof of having voted.

Authorities feel that stamping people’s hands right below the knuckles where people can see will help those around them notice send them home if they venture out in public.

“If such people go out, others can identify them as home quarantine patients. This is being done so that patients strictly observe home quarantine,” Rajesh Tope, the public health minister of Maharashtra, the state that decided to stamp passengers, told Indian media.

The controversial move came after eleven people in the state who were in isolation awaiting their coronavirus test results escaped from a Mumbai hospital on Monday.

Some people were supportive and thought it was no different than being stamped at a nightclub.

@soniandtv Nothing wrong in this, when ppl are running away from facilities and exposing thousands of others. This way they’ll stay home. It’s the same as being stamped at a nightclub. Get over it.
Reshma @wordlore

@soniandtv Nothing wrong in this, when ppl are running away from facilities and exposing thousands of others. This way they’ll stay home. It’s the same as being stamped at a nightclub. Get over it.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @wordlore / Via Twitter: @wordlore

But others were disturbed.

This is CRAZY and wrong at so many different levels ! https://t.co/qfmMwyycW9
sonia singh @soniandtv

This is CRAZY and wrong at so many different levels ! https://t.co/qfmMwyycW9

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @soniandtv / Via Twitter: @soniandtv
@soniandtv This is so disturbing! Especially being in quarantine, is a tough task as a suspect case. Since a suspect is not even tested for most of the times, for the lack of symptoms . The process can anyway get mentally daunting for many. And to add to that...this stamp now!
Sneha Koshy @SnehaMKoshy

@soniandtv This is so disturbing! Especially being in quarantine, is a tough task as a suspect case. Since a suspect is not even tested for most of the times, for the lack of symptoms . The process can anyway get mentally daunting for many. And to add to that...this stamp now!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @SnehaMKoshy / Via Twitter: @SnehaMKoshy

On Wednesday, passengers on an Indian train raised an alarm after seeing four people with quarantine stamps on their hands. According to local reports, railway authorities had the train make an unscheduled stop, removed the stamped people from the train, and took them to a government hospital, where they were allowed to leave by road after a doctor examined them for symptoms.

ALERT- Garibrath operating between #Bandra terminus and #NewDelhi was stopped at #Palghar railway station after four passengers who were home quarantined were seen travelling in the train. @shailesh505 @SachinKalbag @WesternRly @htTweets
Aroosa Ahmed @iAroosaAhmed

ALERT- Garibrath operating between #Bandra terminus and #NewDelhi was stopped at #Palghar railway station after four passengers who were home quarantined were seen travelling in the train. @shailesh505 @SachinKalbag @WesternRly @htTweets

Reply Retweet Favorite

Authorities also disinfected the coach of the train the people were traveling in after removing them.

Coach of Garib Rath being disinfected at Surat station after four persons who had been asked to home quarantine were asked to deboard at Palghar. @the_hindu @THMumbai #coronavirus #covidindia
@bombaycynic @ajeetmahale

Coach of Garib Rath being disinfected at Surat station after four persons who had been asked to home quarantine were asked to deboard at Palghar. @the_hindu @THMumbai #coronavirus #covidindia

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ajeetmahale / Via Twitter: @ajeetmahale

Despite the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus a pandemic last week, the number of cases in India remained surprisingly low. On Thursday, the country reported 173 cases and four deaths.

The WHO has praised India's efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday, the country's federal government banned all incoming international flights for a week starting March 22, directed states to make private offices order people to work from home, and appealed to people over 65 and children below 10 to stay indoors.


ADVERTISEMENT