Facebook Is Killing A Controversial App That Paid People For All Their Sensitive User Data

Facebook is killing an iOS app that paid volunteers between the ages of 13 and 35 $20 a month in order to access nearly all their personal data such as emails, web searches, internet browsing activity, and private messages on iPhones and iPads.



The social media giant used the private data of people who installed its app for market research to identify who its competitors were.

The app, called Facebook Research, bypassed Apple’s App Store and let users side-load it on iPhones and iPads in a way that violated Apple’s policies.

The decision to kill the app came just hours after TechCrunch first wrote about it. The app will, however, continue to be available on Android.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a statement issued to TechCrunch and other websites a company spokesperson said:



Key facts about this market research program are being ignored. Despite early reports, there was nothing ‘secret’ about this; it was literally called the Facebook Research App. It wasn’t ‘spying’ as all of the people who signed up to participate went through a clear on-boarding process asking for their permission and were paid to participate. Finally, less than 5 percent of the people who chose to participate in this market research program were teens, all of them with signed parental consent forms.

Facebook previously collected similar data through an app called Onavo Protect, a VPN service that it acquired in 2013.



Facebook took down Onavo Protect from Apple’s App Store in 2018 after Apple said that it violated its policies that state that apps should not collect information about which other apps are installed on a user’s device for marketing or analytics, but according to TechCrunch, a lot of the code in the Facebook Research app is similar to Onavo Protect.