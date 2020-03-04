Cisco Says It's Not Helping The Indian Government Enforce The Kashmiri Internet Blackout

Cisco, an American networking company, has denied reports that it is working with the government of Jammu and Kashmir in India to build software to prevent Kashmiris from accessing social media websites in the region.

Internet access in Kashmir has been restricted since Aug. 5 after the Indian government revoked an article in the country's constitution that granted the region a degree of autonomy, and shut down internet access to prevent dissent and open rebellion.



“Cisco denies reports from India regarding Cisco involvement in restricting access to social media websites," a company spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "Cisco strongly supports free expression and open communication on the Internet, and our policies and practices are well-established in this area. We build our products to comply with global standards and sell our products globally. We do not customize our products in any way to enable censorship.”



