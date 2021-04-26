Apple's New Update Will Let You Unlock Your Phone With Your Face, Even If You Have A Mask On

The Apple logo is seen on a window of the company's store in Bangkok on April 14, 2021.

Last week, Apple announced brand-new hardware — souped-up iPad Pros, revamped iMacs, a new Apple TV, and AirTags. Today, it dropped iOS 14.5, a new software update for your iPhone and iPad. To get the new update, head on over to Settings, then General, and tap Software Update on your iPhone or iPad.



Apple usually packs in new features in major versions of iOS that are released each fall. But iOS 14.5 is different because it is putting a handful of new features on your devices this spring.



Here are the biggest changes.

You can ask ad-tracking apps to stop following you

Most people know that personalized ads tag along with you from site to site. Websites use tracking tools like browser cookies to do this. But the apps you install on your phone can track you too. According to Apple, the average app is loaded with six trackers.

With iOS 14.5, Apple lets you stop them.

Once you update you’ll start seeing pop-ups from apps that look like this:

If you tap “Ask App not to Track,” it will be forbidden from sharing your data with advertisers, data brokers, or other apps.

On iPhones and iPads, apps use something called an IDFA — Identifier for Advertisers — linked to a boatload of personal data such as which apps you’ve downloaded, your location, your App Store searches, and more.

If you change your mind about certain apps later, it’s easy to go into Settings and allow specific apps to track you again.

The feature is part of Apple’s focus on privacy, and is expected to hurt companies like Facebook by making it harder to target people using iPhones and iPads with ads. Last year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees that Facebook’s ad targeting on these devices would lose about 50% of its effectiveness once Apple enabled this.

In December, Facebook splashed newspaper front pages with ads claiming that Apple’s new feature would hurt small businesses while neglecting to mention that it would also hurt Facebook. In response, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted: