BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Girl Took A Photo Of Her Nails And Became An International Meme

world / viral

This Girl Took A Photo Of Her Nails And Became An International Meme

Is she from The Simpsons?

By Pierre d'Almeida and Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Pierre d'Almeida

Pierre d'Almeida

BuzzFeed Staff

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 4, 2016, at 6:49 a.m. ET

On Monday, Twitter user @Larose419 posted a picture of her nails.

just got my nails done💅🏾
Omo to dun @Larose419

just got my nails done💅🏾

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Larose419

Something seemed a bit off...

Something is missing here, but I can't put my finger on it 🤔 https://t.co/wTeN6Z5tWu
CheekzAwb @DaReal_Marsta

Something is missing here, but I can't put my finger on it 🤔 https://t.co/wTeN6Z5tWu

Reply Retweet Favorite

Where had her fifth finger gone?

Twitter: @Larose419 / Via Yes, she does have all five fingers on both hands.

People started trying to copy her baffling photo.

@Larose419 omg same b 💕
angry canjeelo™ @versacejabi

@Larose419 omg same b 💕

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @versacejabi
ADVERTISEMENT
@djazairocma @lbn_dmk @versacejabi @Larose419
chaima du rif @ShaLhm

@djazairocma @lbn_dmk @versacejabi @Larose419

Reply Retweet Favorite

How is this comfortable?

@Larose419 omg same!
Solo✨ @_isatoo

@Larose419 omg same!

Reply Retweet Favorite

The mystery quickly went international, with French Twitter users questioning her about the picture.

Pourquoi elle a que 4 doigts? https://t.co/gphXhdIF9K
younes @wwLeaven

Pourquoi elle a que 4 doigts? https://t.co/gphXhdIF9K

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Why does she only have four fingers?"

jsui fatigué ou il ya 4 doigts https://t.co/AE20iwEM23
posey avec o'brien @niamdelux

jsui fatigué ou il ya 4 doigts https://t.co/AE20iwEM23

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I am tired or there are four fingers."

ADVERTISEMENT
@versacejabi @Larose419 NN MAIS PK VS AVEZ TOUS 4 DOIGT LA JVE SAVOIR
🌙 @djazairocma

@versacejabi @Larose419 NN MAIS PK VS AVEZ TOUS 4 DOIGT LA JVE SAVOIR

Reply Retweet Favorite

"OK BUT WHY DO YOU ALL HAVE FOUR FINGERS I WANT TO KNOW."

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, the user, who wished to be identified as Vicky, explained that the photo came about because she is double-jointed and had posted it as a joke between friends.

Twitter: @Larose419

She explained that she never expected the tweet to go viral, and that she doesn't understand the large number of French people tweeting her, saying, "I don't even find the pic funny no more."

I'm getting roasted on twitter by a whole bunch of french people rn &amp; i can't even laugh at their jokes coz i don't understand french😔
Omo to dun @Larose419

I'm getting roasted on twitter by a whole bunch of french people rn &amp; i can't even laugh at their jokes coz i don't understand french😔

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Larose419
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT