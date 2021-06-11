Pride Was A Riot — And LGBTQ Demonstrators Around The World Are Still Fighting For Equality

The first Pride parade was in 1970, on the first anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City. Over the last 50 years, Pride has turned from a solemn response to police brutality and discrimination against the LGBTQ community into a celebration of what it means to be queer.

Rights for the LGBTQ community in the United States have come a long way— but that isn't always the case elsewhere in the world.

People's rights are still quashed by homophobic governments, and in countries like Iran, Myanmar, and Uganda being gay is still considered illegal.

We looked at 10 years of Pride parades around the world to remind ourselves that for many people, Pride is still a riot.