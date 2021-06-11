 Skip To Content
Pride Was A Riot — And LGBTQ Demonstrators Around The World Are Still Fighting For Equality

Rights for the LGBTQ community in the United States have come a long way— but that isn't always the case elsewhere in the world

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on June 11, 2021, at 9:38 a.m. ET

The first Pride parade was in 1970, on the first anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City. Over the last 50 years, Pride has turned from a solemn response to police brutality and discrimination against the LGBTQ community into a celebration of what it means to be queer.

Rights for the LGBTQ community in the United States have come a long way— but that isn't always the case elsewhere in the world.

People's rights are still quashed by homophobic governments, and in countries like Iran, Myanmar, and Uganda being gay is still considered illegal.

We looked at 10 years of Pride parades around the world to remind ourselves that for many people, Pride is still a riot.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images

A participant looks on as Turkish police block the way of LGBTQ community's march during the Gay Pride parade in Istanbul, on June 30, 2019. Turkish police on June 30 fired tear gas at gay rights groups and activists who defied authorities to march for the Istanbul pride parade, banned for the fifth year in a row.

Jessica Rinaldi / Reuters

An asylum seeker from Uganda, where homosexuality is illegal, covers his face with a paper bag in order to protect his identity as he marches with the LGBTQ Asylum Support Task Force during the Gay Pride Parade in Massachusetts in 2013

Francois Devos, via Reuters

In Warsaw, Margo, leader of the activist group Stop Bzdurom, was arrested in the street on Aug. 7, 2020. LGBTQ protesters attempted to stop them. A spontaneous demonstration was organized, severely repressed by the police who used violence.

Hussein Malla / AP

A supporter of the LGBTQ community holds a placard during a sit-in to protest the ongoing criminalization of homosexuality and arbitrary arrests in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2016.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Protestors gather for a pride march in Ukraine's capital Kiev, on June 7, 2015. At least nine police were injured and more than 20 arrested on June 6, 2015 in Kiev as scuffles broke out between members of a rare Ukrainian pride march and their nationalist opponents.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Police clash with protestors during a pride march in Ukraine's capital Kiev, on June 7, 2015.

James Akena / Reuters

Members of Uganda's LGBTQ community sit in a bus as Uganda police stopped their pride parade in Entebbe, near the capital Kampala, before police asked LGBTQ members to abandon their gathering September 24, 2016.

Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images

Russian riot police detained LGBTQ rights activists during World Day Against Homophobia and Transophobia in Saint Petersburg on May 17, 2019. About 10 activists took part in the protest with four arrested by the police in Russia's second largest city.

Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Protesters are seen resisting the arrest by the police during the demonstration in 2006. Women and LGBTQ people gathered in Kadköy for the International Women's Day. The police later intervened at the march and arrested several transgender and LGBTQ activists.

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Police officers arrest a protestor during the Pride March Protest in Manila, Philippines on June 26, 2020. At least 20 members and allies of LGBTQ organization Bahaghari were brought to the Manila Police District Headquarters.

Janek Skarzynski / AFP via Getty Images

Police officers remove LGBTQ activists from blocking the road to a police vehicle transporting detained gay-right activist Margo in Warsaw, Poland, on August 7, 2020.

Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

LGBTQ activist is being detained by the police during a demonstration in Turkey in 2006.

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Police officers talk with a detained child during Equality Parade in Poland on 10 August, 2019.

Czarek Sokolowski / AP

Police scuffle with pro-LGBTQ protesters angry at the arrest of an activist in Warsaw, Poland on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The incident comes amid rising tensions in Poland between LGBTQ activists and a conservative government that is opposed to LGBTQ rights.

Yamil Lage / AFP via Getty Images

Cuban police arrest demonstrators taking part in the LGBTQ march in Havana, on May 11, 2019. More than a hundred people participate in a demonstration for the LGBTQ rights in Havana.

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP via Getty Images

A Russian LGBTQ rights activist shows a sign reading "Love is stronger than homophobia" from inside of a Russian riot police van during an unauthorized rally in central Moscow on May 25, 2013.

Czarek Sokolowski / AP

Police scuffle with pro-LGBTQ protesters angry at the arrest of an activist in Warsaw Poland on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

Yamil Lage / AFP via Getty Images

Cuban police arrest demonstrators taking part in the LGBTQ march in Havana, on May 11, 2019.

Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Women and LGBTQ people gathered in Istanbul for the International Women's Day in 2013. The police later intervened at the march and arrested several transgender and LGBTQ activists.

Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Transgender protesters who gave a speech were taken out of a cab and arrested by the police during the demonstration in Istanbul, Turkey in March 2021.

Janek Skarzynski / AFP via Getty Images

Police officers remove LGBTQ activists from blocking the road to a police vehicle transporting detained gay-right activist Margo in Warsaw, Poland, on August 7, 2020.

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Police officers arrest members and allies of the LGBTQ organization Bahaghari during the Pride March Protest in Manila, Philippines on June 26, 2020.

Janek Skarzynski / AFP via Getty Images

LGBTQ activists sit to block a police vehicle transporting detained gay-right activist Margo in Warsaw, Poland, on August 7,2020.

James Akena / Reuters

Uganda police officers question a member of Uganda's LGBTQ community during their pride parade in Entebbe on September 24, 2016.

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

A protestor holds a placard during the Pride March Protest in Manila, Philippines on June 26, 2020.

Hussein Malla / AP

A supporter of the LGBTQ community holds a placard during a sit-in to protest the ongoing criminalization of homosexuality and arbitrary arrests, in front of Hobeich Police Station, where protesters say four men were being held for homosexuality, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, May 15, 2016.


