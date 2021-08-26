London's Famous Notting Hill Carnival Is Canceled This Year, But Here's A Look Back At The Party

A woman dancing at the first carnival, which was organized by Claudia Jones in 1959, at St. Pancras Town Hall. It would not be until 1964 that the carnival would move outside onto the streets of Notting Hill.

The Notting Hill Carnival, a Caribbean celebration in London, has been held in late August every year since the 1960s. Before the pandemic, it often attracted over 2 million people to the streets of London to celebrate West Indian culture.

The first carnival in the UK is credited to Trinidadian journalist and activist Claudia Jones, who was the founder and editor-in-chief of the West Indian Gazette. In the 1950s, Notting Hill had been in the news for racial intolerance and riots originating with the white working class and directed against members of the Black community. Jones saw an opportunity to push back against the racist violence with revelry, organizing a 1959 carnival indoors.

In the 1970s, a young teacher named Leslie Palmer took over the organization of the event. "I was a school teacher at the time and wanted to take a break from teaching," he told Anneline Christie of the media company Ilovecarnivall in 2019. "Carnival seemed to be dying. There was an advert in Time Out for all those interested in carnival to attend a meeting. There were only five people. I gave my ideas."