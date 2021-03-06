9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This past week, we started Women's History Month, and the weather became tantalizingly warm in the Northeast US for a few brief moments.

DC-based photographer Richard Williams photographed four generations of his family and asked them what Black History Month meant to them in the midst of the pandemic. We also had the pleasure of speaking with Sarah Meister, a longtime curator in the Museum of Modern Art’s photography department and soon to be executive director at Aperture, about the specific images that made her career.

As Biden promises more vaccines for the US, Nicola Muirhead uses disinfectants on photographs to "reveal" the unseen virus. Rachel Bujalski's poignant images show how some mothers in California, the state with the largest homeless population, are still struggling with housing insecurity after the pandemic knocked them off their feet. Chanell Stone reframes nature photography with empty lots in Oakland, California.

For those still in the chill of winter, Farah Al Qasimi offers up an endearing inside look at the global popularity of a particular soft fuzzy blanket. Don't miss Keith Seaman's drive-by photographic process which involves shooting out the window of a moving vehicle and stitching the images together. We also looked at a man who feeds and cares for abandoned cats in the Fukushima nuclear zone, and the previously unseen photographs of photography master Elliott Erwitt.

