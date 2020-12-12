8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

How can we make the best of a bad situation? What are the moments that spark joy? These are some of the questions we've been thinking about a lot — and happily, we’ve found some visual stories that provide insight into the little things. Tyler Mitchell's work never fails to delight, and his visual quest for what utopia could look like makes a better future feel both possible and profound. Similarly, Lucas Foglia's work examines how the the natural world interplays with humankind.

Sartre said that “hell is other people,” which is a fair stance some days, but the inspiring project by Neil Kramer about his time in quarantine with his mom and ex-wife suggests that peace can be forged — even in seemingly fraught situations. When Cornell Watson was laid off, he was able to turn his passion for photography into a career by examining the Black experience. Daniella Zalcman has been looking at how the Hawaiian language is being preserved for future generations. Our photo roundup of chess players through history proves that good things transcend borders and time. Speaking of time, now is when all the yearly roundups start, including a can't-miss portrait series by the New York Times and a thoughtful look by American Photography about how democracy is visualized.

