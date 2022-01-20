 Skip To Content
Congrats To Periwinkle For Overcoming The Name Periwinkle To Become Pantone's Color Of The Year

Pantone predicts that the color will influence what we buy, what we wear, and what we find appealing before we even know why we're attracted to it.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on January 20, 2022, at 12:13 p.m. ET

How much do I love periwinkle? Let me count the ways. Pantone, a color matching company now widely considered to be a fashion industry tastemaker for its color trend forecasts, announced its color of 2022 in early January. Pantone #17-3938, Very Peri, is a purply blue lavender hue, and Pantone predicts that the color will influence what we will buy, what we wear, and what we find appealing before we even know why we're attracted to it.

At first, I was sure I'd seen this color only recently — periwinkle and its lighter-colored sibling lavender had taken over my Instagram feed in the last year. The more I started to look for it, the more I saw periwinkle everywhere. Princess Diana was seen in periwinkle more than once, as was Queen Elizabeth, and it has shown up multiple times on the red carpet over the years.

In the company’s announcement, Pantone said: "We are living in transformative times. Very Peri is a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through."

According to Pantone, the color will help us bridge the gap between technology like the metaverse and other online worlds as it "illustrates the fusion of modern life and how color trends in the digital world are being manifested in the physical world and vice versa."

We put together some photos of periwinkle (and maybe also some violet) to bring you some inspiration for the coming color year.

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

"Queen of Disco" Donna Summer performs onstage in a shimmering blue dress in 1979.

Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

Left, American pop singer Madonna dances in front of a blue screen during the video shoot for her single "Ray Of Light" in 1998. Right, Canadian-born actor Anna Paquin poses with the 1993 Oscar she received for Best Supporting Actress in Los Angeles on March 21, 1994.

Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales walk alongside their son William while in Wales for St. David's Day Celebrations, which are traditionally held on March 1.

Sigrid Estrada / Getty Images

The facade of Palacio do Raio, which is located in Braga, Portugal, is shown tiled in blue in June 1999.

Kaveh Kazemi / Getty Images

A woman smokes a cigarette while drinking in a pub in the Catholic neighborhood of Belfast on Sept. 17, 1985.

Kaveh Kazemi / Getty Images

A woman in a blue burka stands by the roadside in Herat in western Afghanistan on April 24, 1992.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Marilyn Monroe entertains US troops in South Korea in 1954.

Universal Images Group via Getty Images

View of the walls and towers of the royal enclosure The Alhambra in Granada, Spain, from the gardens of the Generalife. The complex was built in the ninth century.

Art Zelin / Getty Images ; Art Zelin / Getty Images

Left, Jamie Lee Curtis wearing blue at NBC, circa 1970 in New York. Right, Rosanna Arquette wears blue in a limousine, also circa 1970.

CDC / Dr. W. Winn / Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images

A photomicrograph taken in 1972 of hepatitis caused by the Lassa virus that has been stained and magnified 315 times.

Paul Harris / Getty Images

Actor James Coburn is shown in his Bel Air home in these pictures taken on July 5, 1980.

Heritage Images / Getty Images

Japanese Iris, all native to the country, from the catalog of the Yokohama nursery of Seitaro Arai.

Allan Tannenbaum / Getty Images; Robin Platzer / Getty Images

Left, portrait of an unidentified model in an ultramarine outfit with matching veiled hat and carrying a blue fox stole at the Mudd Club in New York City on Feb. 13, 1980. Right, singer Donna Summer performing onstage circa 1977.

Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images

Liesa Späth and Sue Giers on Dec. 23, 2021, in Hamburg, Germany.

Chesnot / Getty Images

Decorated Christmas trees with the Christmas market and the facade of the Paris town hall illuminated in blue are seen for celebrations on Dec. 8, 2021, in France.

United Archives / Heinz Browers / United Archives via Getty Images

Actress Elga Machaty with a blue balloon in Germany in the 1960s.

Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images; Bettman / Getty Images

Left, a Muslim woman carrying a blue scarf outside the Martyr's Monument, which is dedicated to Iraqi soldiers who died in the Iran–Iraq War. Right, a model in the spring collection of Greek-born Parisian designer Jean Dessès.

Print Collector / Getty Images

Eighteenth-century chess pieces in blue and white stoneware in 1948.

Jouan / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The blue lagoon hot spring in winter from an undated 20th-century photo.

Mariette Pathy Allen / Getty Images

Portrait of an unidentified participant, dressed in a blue wrap and gold necklace, posing with a flower during the New York City March in the 1980s or 1990s.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for InStyle

Left, a model walks the runway during the Milan Men's Fashion Week on Jan. 14, 2022, in Milan, Italy. Right, Anifa Mvuemba attends the 2021 InStyle Awards on Nov. 15, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Roberta Armani attends the red carpet of the movie Madres Paralelas during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1, 2021, in Venice, Italy.

Stephen Pond / Getty Images

A member of stadium security removes a flare from the pitch during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Everton at Carrow Road on Jan. 15, 2022, in Norwich, England.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Elisabetta Gregoraci arrives on the red carpet ahead of the Freaks Out screening during the 78th Venice Film Festival on Sept. 8, 2021, in Venice, Italy.

Marc Piasecki / GC Images; Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

Left, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, leave the KITH store on June 21, 2021, in Paris. Right, Jennifer Lopez promotes her album J.LO in Sydney, Australia, in 2001.

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

Two men photographed outside the Etro fashion show during the Milan Men's Fashion Week on Jan. 16, 2022, in Milan, Italy.


