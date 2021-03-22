One Woman Didn’t See Herself Represented In Art. She Set Out To Change That.

As a psychotherapist in St. Louis for forty years, Helen Kornblum says that she listened to women’s stories all the time. She then played on her interests and began collecting art by women artists and photographers, eventually assembling a major collection. “I was thinking about who is writing the art history books, who are the directors of the museums — they were all men! I turned my focus on collecting just women artists, from the early 20th century into the present. It changed my life in many ways.”

The Kornblum Collection includes 100 works of art by 76 women, including photographers Lola Álvarez Bravo and Susan Meiselas, spanning the entire 20th century. Kornblum recently donated the collection to the Museum of Modern Art, where the new additions “add significant examples of women artists’ pioneering achievements across the field,” according to a press release from MoMA.

Many of the artists are completely new to the museum (which has itself only had six directors since 1929, all men, and whose collection mostly consists of work from male artists). Throughout history, “women artists were not necessarily affiliated with an ‘ism’ but often functioned as independent agents who were unjustifiably left out of art historical discourses,” says Roxana Marcoci, the senior curator of photography at MoMA.