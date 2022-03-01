Extremely Fun Photos Show How Mardi Gras Is Back After A Pandemic Hiatus
After a pandemic hiatus, Mardi Gras has returned to New Orleans in a big way.
In 2020, the fear of the coronavirus hung over Mardi Gras. In 2021, the city opted for caution and decorated their houses for Mardi Gras instead of a big parade. This year, people seemed happy to be back out on the streets, performing in and watching the parades.
