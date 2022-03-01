 Skip To Content
Extremely Fun Photos Show How Mardi Gras Is Back After A Pandemic Hiatus

After a pandemic hiatus, Mardi Gras has returned to New Orleans in a big way.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on March 1, 2022, at 3:09 p.m. ET

In 2020, the fear of the coronavirus hung over Mardi Gras. In 2021, the city opted for caution and decorated their houses for Mardi Gras instead of a big parade. This year, people seemed happy to be back out on the streets, performing in and watching the parades.

Melinda Martinez / Reuters

Alexandria Mardi Gras Association Krewe Parade was held on Feb. 27, 2022.

Jon Cherry / Reuters

A dance group performs while marching in a parade during Carnival celebrations in advance of Mardi Gras on Feb. 27, 2022.

Jon Cherry / Reuters

A marching band performs in a parade during Carnival celebrations in advance of Mardi Gras, in New Orleans on Feb. 27, 2022.

Erika Goldring / Getty Images

Actor and director Josh Duhamel reigns as Bacchus LIII during the 2022 Krewe of Bacchus parade on Feb. 27, 2022, in New Orleans.

Jon Cherry / Reuters

People cheer as parade floats pass by during Carnival celebrations in advance of Mardi Gras, in New Orleans on Feb. 27, 2022.

Erika Goldring / Getty Images

The 2022 Krewe of Bacchus parade takes place on Feb. 27, 2022, in New Orleans.

Amy Harris / AP

Tarriona "Tank" Ball of Tank and the Bangas performs during Shorty Gras presented by the Krewe of Freret at Mardi Gras World on Feb. 19, 2022, in New Orleans.

Erika Goldring / Getty Images

The 2022 Krewe of Bacchus parade takes place on Feb. 27 in New Orleans.

Jon Cherry / Reuters

Spectators reach to catch Mardi Gras beads during Carnival celebrations on Feb. 27, 2022.

Erika Goldring / Getty Images

The 2022 Krewe of Bacchus parade takes place on Feb. 27 in New Orleans.

Erika Goldring / Getty Images

Singers Margie Perez (left) and Al "Carnival Time" Johnson participate in the Krewe of Red Beans parade on Feb. 28 in New Orleans.

Jon Cherry / Reuters

People cheer as parade floats pass by during Carnival celebrations in advance of Mardi Gras, on Feb. 27, 2022.

Erika Goldring / Getty Images

The Roots of Music marching band participates in the 2022 Krewe of Proteus parade on Feb. 28 in New Orleans.

Erika Goldring / Getty Images

The King of Proteus, whose identity is never revealed to the public, leads his krewe's parade along the traditional Uptown parade route on Feb. 28 in New Orleans.

Erika Goldring / Getty Images

Flambeaux light the way for the 2022 Krewe of Orpheus parade that takes place on the traditional Uptown parade route on Feb. 28 in New Orleans.

Amy Harris / AP

Big Freedia (right) performs during Shorty Gras presented by the Krewe of Freret at Mardi Gras World on Feb. 19 in New Orleans.

Gerald Herbert / AP

Members of the Krewe of Zulu parade throw beads from a float during Mardi Gras on March 1, 2022, in New Orleans.

Gerald Herbert / AP

Emma Ferrebus, 5, of New Orleans, reaches for treats from the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras on March 1 in New Orleans.

Gerald Herbert / AP

Krewe of Zulu parade grand marshal Norman "Boogie" Thomas leads the parade during Mardi Gras on March 1 in New Orleans.


