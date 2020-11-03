These Kids At The Polls Have No Idea They're Part Of History

Every election is special, and you always remember your first time voting. This year will stand out in memory for myriad reasons — a pandemic, historic records of early voting, masks at the polls, and a hotly contested election across a country that feels split in two.



The kids who go along with their parents — for a civics lesson or just because there is nowhere else for them to go — are getting a glimpse at history at the polling stations as their family members vote this election day.

