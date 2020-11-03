 Skip To Content
These Kids At The Polls Have No Idea They're Part Of History

These kids at the polls will bring some levity (hope?!) to a stressful Election Day.

By Pia Peterson

Posted on November 3, 2020, at 2:20 p.m. ET

Every election is special, and you always remember your first time voting. This year will stand out in memory for myriad reasons — a pandemic, historic records of early voting, masks at the polls, and a hotly contested election across a country that feels split in two.

The kids who go along with their parents — for a civics lesson or just because there is nowhere else for them to go — are getting a glimpse at history at the polling stations as their family members vote this election day.

Child covers his face as his mom votes
Olivier Douliery / Getty Images

Voters cast their ballots at a polling station on Election Day in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov. 3, 2020.

Baby stands near parent&#x27;s feet as they vote.
Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images

Sabrina Jackson waits while her dad Jack Jackson fills out a ballot at the St. Paul's National Guard Armory on Election Day, on November 3, 2020, in St. Pauls, North Carolina.

Mother and daughter showing off their I Voted stickers.
Medianews Group / Getty Images

"There's no in-person school right now so this is her civil duty lesson, and she liked it," said Cleo Regis about bringing her daughter Salma along to vote at Houghton Park Community Center in Long Beach on Nov. 3, 2020.

Boy in soccer gear next to his father as he cotes
Timothy A. Clary / Getty Images

A young boy waits for his father to cast his ballot at Greenwich High School in Greenwich, Connecticut, on Nov. 3, 2020.

Family huddles around ballot at a voting location.
Rebecca Blackwell / AP

A voter lets his 11-year-old daughter fill in his ballot as his son looks on, at a polling place in the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, in Miami Beach, Florida, on Election Day.

child lies at parents feet while they vote
Jeff Kowalsky / Getty Images

Voting in the 2020 general election at Life Stream Church in Allendale, Michigan, on Nov. 3, 2020.

Girl with doll waiting for her father to vote.
Timothy A. Clary / Getty Images

A young girl waits for her father to cast his ballot at Greenwich High School in Greenwich, Connecticut, on Nov. 3, 2020.

Young girl in pink jacket showing off her shirt.
Caitlin Ochs / Reuters

Zora King shows her "Future Voter" sticker at Brooklyn Borough Hall on Election Day.

Man pointing and mother holding her baby at a polling place.
Sam Wolfe / Reuters

A voter is given direction on where to drop her ballot after voting on Election Day in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Young girl with ponytail helping her father vote.
Erin Bormett / Reuters

Emma Hanson, 5, drops her father, Cory's, ballot in the box on the morning of Election Day at the Sioux Falls Public Library.

Boy with plastic glove on the floor of a polling place.
Jae C. Hong / AP

King Henry, 6, plays with his protective gloves while waiting for his grandmother to finish voting at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.

Mother and two children at a polling station.
Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Dyana Elam (center), with her children Jackson Love, 11 (left) and Jordan Love, 11, votes at a polling station located at Union Station, Los Angeles, on Nov. 3, 2020.



