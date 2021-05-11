 Skip To Content
Horrifying Photographs Capture The Deadly Israeli–Palestinian Violence

Scores of people have been killed in some of the worst fighting between the Israelis and Palestinians since the 2014 Gaza war.

By Pia Peterson and David Mack

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 11, 2021, at 6:47 p.m. ET

Khalil Hamra / AP

Relatives of 11-year-old Hussain Hamad, who was killed by an explosion during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, cry during his funeral in the family home in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, May 11.

At least 30 people have been killed as fighting escalated further on Tuesday between Israel and Hamas, with the Israeli military launching airstrikes into Gaza as the militant group fired rockets into Israel.

More than two dozen Palestinians, including women and children, were reported to have been killed in the airstrikes, which also led to the toppling of a 13-story building in Gaza. Rockets fired indiscriminately from Gaza claimed at least three lives in Israel, where the projectiles traveled as far as Tel Aviv.

Viral video showed Israel’s Iron Dome defense system lighting up the night sky as it intercepted a barrage of rockets.

This latest violence began last week, after Israeli police violently clamped down on protesters who were demonstrating against the eviction of Palestinians from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem to make way for Israeli settlers.

Amnesty International condemned what it described as the brutal repression of the protesters by the Israeli security forces.

Israeli security officials also stormed a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, leaving hundreds wounded. Hamas militants then fired into Israel in response.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hamas “have paid, and will pay, a very heavy price for their aggression,” but the US is calling for calm and de-escalation.

On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who has previously condemned the evictions in east Jerusalem, said he was “gravely concerned” by the “spiraling escalation” of violence.

“Israeli security forces must exercise maximum restraint and calibrate their use of force,” a spokesperson for the secretary-general said, before adding: “The indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars towards Israeli population centers is unacceptable.”

Hatem Moussa / AP

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, May 11, 2021.

Menahem Kahana / AFP via Getty Images

Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system is launched to intercept a rocket from the Gaza Strip on May 11, 2021.

Mohammed Abed / AFP via Getty Images

Smoke billows from an Israeli airstrike on the Hanadi compound in Gaza City, controlled by Hamas, on May 11, 2021.

Amir Cohen / Reuters

A woman holds her dog as she is evacuated by medics after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a shopping complex in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on May 11, 2021.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Medics remove a wounded Palestinian woman from an ambulance at Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli airstrikes hit various parts of the Gaza Strip, on May 11, 2021.

Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Palestinian inspects the site of an Israeli airstrike.

Nir Elias / Reuters

Soldiers work at a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on May 11, 2021.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A bomb drops near a Palestinian building called "Hanady" in the Al-Rimal neighborhood as Israeli fighter jets continue to pound in the Gaza Strip, on May 11, 2021.

Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images

Israeli security forces stand by burnt vehicles surrounded by firefighting foam in Holon near Tel Aviv, on May 11, 2021, after rockets were launched toward Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Anas Baba / AFP via Getty Images

Smoke billows from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on May 11, 2021.

Adel Hana / AP

A man helps a wounded girl and a woman to an ambulance after an Israeli airstrike at their building, in Gaza City, on May 11, 2021.

Ariel Schalit / AP

Israeli firefighters take cover as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, in the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon, on May 11, 2021.

Ariel Schalit / AP

Israeli soldiers inspect a house damaged by a missile fired from the Gaza Strip in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, on May 11, 2021.

Ariel Schalit / AP

People look outside from a damaged window of their home after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, on May 11, 2021.

Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A relative mourns while holding the body of Ahmed Al-Shenbari, who was killed in Israeli air raids.

Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Palestinian woman cries out during a funeral.

Khalil Hamra / AP

Palestinians inspect the damage following Israeli airstrikes that destroyed a building belonging to the Hamas movement in the central Gaza Strip, on May 11, 2021.

Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Israeli firefighters inspect a burnt bus in Holon after it was hit by a rocket fired by Hamas from Gaza toward Israel, on May 11, 2021.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A photo shows wreckage of a building called "Hanady" at Al-Rimal neighbourhood collapsed due to Israeli fighter jets attack in the Gaza Strip, on May 11, 2021.

Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images

A rocket launched from Gaza cit is intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system, on May 11, 2021.

Anas Baba / AFP via Getty Images

Smoke billows from Israeli air strikes in Gaza City.

Avi Roccah / Reuters

Soldiers work at a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, May 11, 2021.

Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters

Palestinians look on as they stand at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 11, 2021.

Mohammed Salem / Reuters

A Palestinian woman carrying a baby evacuates following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 11, 2021.


