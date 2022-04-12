These Are The Iconic Photos That Inspired Photographer Alec Soth’s Career

"In my twenties I spent seven years working in an art museum. When digital technology came along, my job was to scan images from the collection. It was during this time that I realized that the most famous photograph in the world had all sorts of technical flaws. But these flaws, and the image’s omnipresence, haven’t taken away from its impact on me."



“Country Girls,” August Sander

Years ago my gallerist offered me my choice of a modern August Sander print. I chose his most famous image of the three young men. As much as I love it, I wish I’d chosen this picture for its breathtaking tenderness.