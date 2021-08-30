 Skip To Content
These Photos Show The Terrifying Impact Of Hurricane Ida

The storm has caused catastrophic wind damage and flooding across the Gulf of Mexico.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on August 30, 2021, at 11:14 a.m. ET

Hurricane Ida battered Louisiana, the Gulf Coast, and Cuba late last week and over the weekend, leaving at least one person dead and a million people without power. The storm brought 150 mph winds, damaging buildings, uprooting trees and power lines, and causing 911 outages.

Here are some photos which show the damage the storm left in its wake.

Michael DeMocker/USA TODAY, via Reuters

Waves crash against the New Canal Lighthouse on Lake Pontchartrain as the effects of Hurricane Ida begin to be felt in New Orleans, Aug. 29, 2021.

Eric Gay / AP

A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off a building by Hurricane Ida's winds in New Orleans' French Quarter on Aug. 29, 2021.

Yamil Lage / AFP via Getty Images

A view of a wooden dock under the rain at the beach in Batabano, Mayabeque province, about 60 kilometers south of Havana, on Aug. 27, 2021, as Hurricane Ida passes through eastern Cuba

Michael DeMocker/USA TODAY, via Reuters

A news crew films as a storm surge pushes water from Lake Pontchartrain over Lakeshore Drive as the effects of Hurricane Ida begin to be felt in New Orleans on Aug. 29, 2021.

Gerald Herbert / AP

A man takes pictures of high waves along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans.

Yamil Lage / AFP via Getty Images

A man walks under the rain in Batabano, Mayabeque province, about 60 kilometers south of Havana, on Aug. 27, 2021, as Hurricane Ida passes through eastern Cuba.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images

The Boudreaux family sits on their front porch as they await the arrival of Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans.

Marco Bello / Reuters

Greg King, 62, who is experiencing homelessness, sits outside his tent under an expressway ahead of Hurricane Ida, in New Orleans, Aug. 29, 2021.

Justin Mitchell / AP

Jones Park in Gulfport, Mississippi, is flooded early on Aug. 29, 2021, from Hurricane Ida's storm surge ahead of the storm's landfall.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Debris is seen in an intersection of downtown New Orleans on Aug. 29, 2021. Hurricane Ida made landfall earlier that day as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph.

Marco Bello / Reuters

Flooded streets are pictured after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, in Kenner, Louisiana, on Aug. 30, 2021.

Gerald Herbert / AP

Police detective Alexander Reiter walks through debris from a building that collapsed during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Aug. 30, 2021. Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that is still unfolding and promises more destruction.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Vehicles are damaged after the front of a building collapsed during Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. Ida made landfall earlier that day southwest of New Orleans.

Michael Democker / Reuters

Dartanian Stovall looks at the house that collapsed with him inside during the height of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans. Stovall was inside the house he was renovating on Lasalle Street in the Uptown neighborhood when he said the chimney collapsed and the rest of the house followed.

Devika Krishna Kumar / Reuters

The Karnofsky Shop suffers severe damage after Hurricane Ida pummeled New Orleans with strong winds in Louisiana on Aug. 30, 2021.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

A man walks down a street flooded following Hurricane Ida on Aug. 30, 2021, in Kenner, Louisiana. Ida made landfall yesterday as a Category 4 storm southwest of New Orleans.

Michael Democker / Reuters

A tree lies on a house in the 1000 block of Jena Street in the Uptown neighborhood of New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Aug. 30, 2021.

Michael Democker / Reuters

Debris in the street after the roof of St. Stephen Catholic School on Napoleon Avenue is peeled off by Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Aug. 30, 2021.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Vehicles drive past a petrol chemical plant near Highway 61 in Norco, Louisiana, on Aug. 30, 2021, after Hurricane Ida made landfall.

Mark Felix / AFP via Getty Images

Montegut Fire Chief Toby Henry walks back to his fire engine in the rain as firefighters cut through trees on the road in Bourg, Louisiana, as Hurricane Ida passes on Aug. 29, 2021.



