These Photos Show The Terrifying Impact Of Hurricane Ida
The storm has caused catastrophic wind damage and flooding across the Gulf of Mexico.
Hurricane Ida battered Louisiana, the Gulf Coast, and Cuba late last week and over the weekend, leaving at least one person dead and a million people without power. The storm brought 150 mph winds, damaging buildings, uprooting trees and power lines, and causing 911 outages.
Here are some photos which show the damage the storm left in its wake.
-
Pia Peterson is a photo editor at BuzzFeed News, and is based in Brooklyn.
Contact Pia Peterson at pia.peterson@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.