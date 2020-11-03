The Weirdest And Coolest Polling Places Where Americans Voted

How we voted this year took planning, preparation, and determination. Whether it was by mail, dropping off a ballot at a ballot box, voting early or showing up to the polls on Nov. 3, Americans look to be on track to break the highest voter-turnout rate in over a century.

Much like the diversity of the US, not every polling site looked the same. From Fenway Park in Boston, to Osmanthus Dim Sum restaurant in San Francisco, we looked at some of the most unique places Americans cast their ballots leading up to and on Election Day.

BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 elections. To help keep this news free, become a member.