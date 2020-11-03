 Skip To Content
The Weirdest And Coolest Polling Places Where Americans Voted

O beautiful for spacious halls.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 3, 2020, at 5:36 p.m. ET

How we voted this year took planning, preparation, and determination. Whether it was by mail, dropping off a ballot at a ballot box, voting early or showing up to the polls on Nov. 3, Americans look to be on track to break the highest voter-turnout rate in over a century.

Much like the diversity of the US, not every polling site looked the same. From Fenway Park in Boston, to Osmanthus Dim Sum restaurant in San Francisco, we looked at some of the most unique places Americans cast their ballots leading up to and on Election Day.

Man dropping ballot in red box at a restaurant.
Stephen Lam / Getty Images

A voter casts a ballot at a polling station at Osmanthus Dim Sum on Nov. 3, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

Man voting at a laundromat.
Daniel Acker / Reuters

A voter fills out his ballot at a polling station in Su Nueva Lavanderia on Election Day in Chicago, Illinois.

Man voting in front of a portrait of Frida Kahlo.
Medianews Group / Getty Images

Chris Harper casts his vote underneath the watchful eyes of Frida Kahlo at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Voters in an extravagant theater,
David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

Voters fill out their ballot at Kings Theater on Nov. 3, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York.

People voting underneath a giant moose head.
Wong Maye-e / AP

Voters cast their ballots at the Moose Lodge on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Man reviewing his ballot in front of a pool table.
Stephen Lam / Getty Images

A voter stands by a pool table as he prepares to cast ballot at a polling station in Friends Bar on Nov. 3, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

Woman in a Playboy Bunny costume at a voting booth on an enclosed rooftop.
Jae C. Hong / AP

Rachel McCrary casts her ballot in a Halloween costume at a vote center set up on the rooftop of a hotel in West Hollywood, California, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

People voting underneath a giant discount sign.
Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images

People cast their ballots in a voting center for the 2020 US Elections at the Grand Central Market in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 3, 2020.

People at desks with polling centers in a well-lit building.
Jon Cherry / Getty Images

Election officials sort through blank ballots in the polling area in the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage on Nov. 3, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Woman voting at a polling station in an Auto Garage.
Daniel Acker / Reuters

A voter fills out a ballot at a polling station in Sam's Auto Sales on Election Day in Chicago, Illinois.

A sign advertising voting on the side of a dusty road.
Otto Kitsinger / AP

A "VOTE HERE" sign outside the Owyhee County Museum in Murphy, Idaho, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Two people at ballot stations under a mural in a Mexican restaurant.
Daniel Acker / Reuters

People fill out their ballots at a polling station in 5 Estrellas Restaurant on Election Day, in Chicago, Illinois.

Two women and ballot boxes under umbrellas
Mike Chapman / Reuters

The Shasta County Elections Department's outdoor voting area at Umbrella Alley has to be one of the most colorful places to vote in California this Tuesday.

Woman voting under a mural.
Noah Berger / AP

Sasha Demienne votes at Almanac Beer Company in Alameda, California, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Voters and ballot boxes at a fire station.
Miami Herald / TNS

Polling workers with the empty voting machines during the General Election at the Miami Beach Fire Department Station 3 in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

A voter at the Museum of Ice Cream.
Stephen Lam / Getty Images

SAN A voter enters a polling station at the Museum of Ice Cream on November 3, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

Man holding a ballot at a station outsdie a woman&#x27;s car.
Sergio Flores / Getty Images

A voter is given instructions how to cast her ballot from her car at a polling location on election day on Nov. 3, 2020 in Austin, Texas.

Woman photographing a man at Dodgers Stadium.
Damian Dovarganes / AP

Voter Lupe Alcala, takes a picture of Chad Carmichael, from West Covina, California, after voting in-person on Election Day at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles .


