The Best Photos Taken Through Microscopes Will Blow You Away

In these images, art and science come together in a surprising and beautiful way.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on September 15, 2021, at 2:58 p.m. ET

Since 1974, Nikon has held a photography competition to recognize excellent images taken with the assistance of a microscope. In 2021, the competition received almost 2000 entries from 88 countries. In these images, art and science come together in a surprising and beautiful way. We looked through this year's winning images to share our favorites.

A close up of an ant looming over the camera with a blue background
Dr. Fred Terveer

Red forest ant (Formica rufa), 5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

A closeup of a butterfly wing with scales
Sébastien Malo

Vein and scales on a butterfly wing (Morpho didius), 20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

A square crystal shape on a bumpy background
Saulius Gugis

Table salt crystal, 10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

A close up of a slime mold mushroom with a fluffy top
Alison K. Pollack

Slime mold, 10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

A claw of a small crab louse that has been magnified many times
Frank Reiser

"Rear leg, claw, and respiratory trachea of a louse (Haematopinus suis)"

A snowflake on a black background, magnified many times
Dr. Joern N. Hopke

Snowflake, 4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

A gnat preserved in amber, hovering in the frame, magnified many times
Levon Biss Photography Ltd.

40 million year old gnat in Baltic amber, 10X (Objective Lens Magnification).

Swirls and pockets of color on an agatized dinosaur bone, magnified many times
Professor Norm Barker

Agatized dinosaur bone, 5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

A gridlike pattern of cells from an onion skin magnified many times
Dr. Robert Markus

Oxalate crystals in onion skin, 10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

A small green cell of an algae plant, on a white background, magnified many times
Rogelio Moreno

Algae (Micrasterias), 20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

The leg of a beetle, with claw and hair, on a black background. magnified many times
Dr. Andrew Mark Posselt

Hind leg of a male frog-legged beetle (Sagra buqueti), 4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

A blue globe with small blue worms on a blue background, magnified many times
Martin Kaae Kristiansen

Filamentous strands of Nostoc cyanobacteria captured inside a gelatinous matrix, 4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

small, spiky round structures are butterfly eggs on a stem, magnified many times
Zhang Ye Fei

Butterfly eggs, 10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

A pink swirl on top of a pink stem section of a flower on back background, magnified many times
Jose R. Almodovar

Section of a bud flower of Clerodendrum paniculatum, 4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

A jumble of colors on black with rocks and streaks of color throughout, magnified many times
Don Komarechka

Thin slice of a meteorite, 10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

A piece of a passion flower, magnified many times
Marco Jongsma

Passion flower (Passiflora ligularis) cross section, 40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Mold on a cherry stem on a black background, magnified many times
Sergii Dymchenko

Mold on a cherry stem, 2X (Objective Lens Magnification).

The eye of a horsefly with water droplets on it, magnified many times
Oliver Dum

Eye of a horsefly (Tabanus sudeticus), 40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

A swirl of colors on a black background which is actually brain tumor cells, magnified many times
James Alexander Innes, Sebastian Brandner & Silvia Marino

Human brain tumor cells labeled with lentivirus, 10X (Objective Lens Magnification)



