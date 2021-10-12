 Skip To Content
Incredible Photos Of Boston Marathoner’s Joy And Pain As They Cross The Finish Line

For the first time in over two years, runners crossed the finish line at the Boston Marathon. Here are some of our favorite photos.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on October 12, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. ET

They trained, and then they trained some more. Yesterday, for the first time in over two years, runners crossed the finish line at the Boston Marathon. Last year's marathon was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and this year organizers cut the field by a third, admitting 20,000 of the usual 30,000 competitors. This is also the first time that the 125-year-old marathon has been run in the fall.

To mark the occasion, photographer and documentary filmmaker Ben Garvin flew to Boston to capture these incredible photos of marathon finishers. "Finish lines are a nonstop visual cascade of extraordinary human beings achieving a truly extraordinary thing," said Garvin, who has documented about a dozen race finishes in the Twin Cities, where he is based. "I'm searching for people that seem lost in themselves, lost in their triumph or pain or pure joy. It’s a beautiful thing to witness that often moves me to tears."

Kipyogei crosses the finish line of the Boston Marathon
Ben Garvin
A man pumps his fist crossing the finish line
Ben Garvin
A woman&#x27;s face is contorted with tears as she finishes the marathon
Ben Garvin
A visually impaired runner and guide cross the finish line
Ben Garvin
A visibly pregnant woman crosses the finish line with her arms raised.
Ben Garvin
A man holds two hands up while finishing the marathon
Ben Garvin
A couple kiss at the finish line of the Boston Marathon
Ben Garvin
A woman pumps her fist as she crosses the finish line of the Boston Marathon
Ben Garvin
A competitor in a recumbent bicycle celebrates as he crosses the finish line
Ben Garvin
a woman grimaces at the end of the marathon
Ben Garvin
A man cheers as he crosses the marathon finish line
Ben Garvin
A woman grimaces through a crowd as she crosses the finish line
Ben Garvin
A field of runners at the Boston Marathon
Ben Garvin
A woman smiles with her eyes closed and her head tilted up as she finishes the marathon
Ben Garvin
A man smiles as he crosses the finish line
Ben Garvin
Two race attendants help a woman who has nearly collapsed at the marathon
Ben Garvin
A man grimaces as he crosses the finish line
Ben Garvin
An older man cheers at the finish line, a woman celebrates behind him
Ben Garvin
A woman grimaces at the finish line
Ben Garvin
A man kisses the finish line
Ben Garvin




