A Photographer On The Prowl Captured New York City's Most Outrageous Halloween Costumes

Adam Powell is a British photographer who brings an outsider's eye to his street photos of New York and America as a whole. His work often focuses on obsession, and for many people, Halloween is as obsessed as they get. His photos of America seek out the strange and reflect it back for us to consider. There's never been a better time to get weird than Halloween, nearly two years into the pandemic, with plenty pent-up energy and costume ideas boiling over.

For these photos, Powell crisscrossed Manhattan and Brooklyn over two days and brought us back the best of the costume landscape.