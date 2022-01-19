 Skip To Content
Here's A Look Back At The Life Of André Leon Talley In Pictures

André Leon Talley, longtime Vogue editor and fashion icon, died at 73. We look back at his life in photos.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on January 19, 2022, at 3:56 p.m. ET

André Leon Talley, a pioneering fashion journalist and American Vogue’s first Black creative director, died in New York at the age of 73. Talley grew up with his grandmother in North Carolina and began working in fashion for Diana Vreeland in 1974. Over the course of his career, he worked with Andy Warhol, Michelle Obama, Lee Radziwill, and Anna Wintour. His death is a huge loss for the fashion industry and young creatives who looked up to him. We looked back at his life in pictures.

Sonia Moskowitz / Getty Images

Diana Ross and André Leon Talley dancing at Studio 54, circa 1979, in New York City

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Anna Wintour and Talley attend a fashion show on Oct. 30, 1996, in New York City.

David Turnley / Corbis, via Getty Images

Designer Karl Lagerfeld, a model, and Talley hang out backstage at a fashion show circa 1991.

Catherine McGann / Getty Images

Talley and Kristen McMenamy during fashion week in the mid-1990s in New York City

Ron Galella / Getty Images

Left: Talley in Los Angeles on March 14, 1995. Right: Talley and Naomi Campbell greet each other at a 1991 Los Angeles fashion show.

Foc Kan / WireImage

A drag queen, Talley, and guests attend a fashion week party in the 1990s in Paris.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Talley and Marc Jacobs on Nov. 30, 1990, in New York City

Chrystyna Czajkowsky / Associated Press

Talley watches models walk down the runway at the Isaac Mizrahi fashion show in New York on Oct. 31, 1996.

Ron Galella Collection, via Getty Images; George DeSota/Liaison

Left: Cher and Talley on Dec. 8, 1997, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Right: Anna Wintour and Talley at a fashion show on Sept. 22, 2000, in New York City.

Patrick Mcmullan / Getty Images

Talley and Wintour at a fashion show on Feb. 8, 2007, in New York City

Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

David Bowie, Iman, Talley, and Gayle King attend the release of the book The Beauty of Color on Oct. 18, 2005, in New York City.

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Talley and Campbell in 2008 at the New York Public Library on June 2, 2008

Jemal Countess / WireImage for Chanel

Lagerfeld and Talley on Dec. 7, 2005, at Chanel's 57th Street Boutique in New York City

Mcmullan Co / AP

Whoopi Goldberg and Talley on Feb. 14, 2011

Seth Wenig / AP

Talley speaks to a reporter at the opening of the Black Fashion Designers exhibit at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, on Dec. 6, 2016.

Bebeto Matthews / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Left: Talley in New York in 2005; right: Talley during Fashion Week in New York, Feb. 8, 2006

Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kimora Lee Simmons and Talley attend the Baby Phat fall 2007 collection show on Feb. 2, 2007, in New York City.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SCAD

Talley speaks during the Savannah Film Festival on Nov. 2, 2018, in Savannah, Georgia.

Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Talley, Tiffany Haddish, Maxwell, and Ava DuVernay on May 20, 2018, in New York City

STAR MAX / AP; Donald Traill / AP

Left: Talley at Fashion Week in 2014; right: Talley walking in Tribeca, New York, in 2010

George Etheredge / The New York Times

Talley at his home in White Plains on May 21, 2018




