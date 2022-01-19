Here's A Look Back At The Life Of André Leon Talley In Pictures
André Leon Talley, longtime Vogue editor and fashion icon, died at 73. We look back at his life in photos.
André Leon Talley, a pioneering fashion journalist and American Vogue’s first Black creative director, died in New York at the age of 73. Talley grew up with his grandmother in North Carolina and began working in fashion for Diana Vreeland in 1974. Over the course of his career, he worked with Andy Warhol, Michelle Obama, Lee Radziwill, and Anna Wintour. His death is a huge loss for the fashion industry and young creatives who looked up to him. We looked back at his life in pictures.
