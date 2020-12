Tafadzwa Ufumeli / Getty Images

A rescue mission worker inspects an opening where artisanal miners are trapped on December 2, 2020, in Bindura, Zimbabwe. At least 10 people were trapped when the shaft of an artisanal gold mine collapsed here last week. Rescue efforts were slowed by rain and only one body had been retrieved by Monday. A group representing small-scale miners estimated as many as 40 people were trapped, but determining the real number is difficult due to the informal nature of artisanal mining.