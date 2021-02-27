 Skip To Content
10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on February 27, 2021, at 11:06 a.m. ET

This week, it felt like we were starting to recover from the chaos that was the beginning of the year. If you, like me, shed literal tears of joy upon seeing the sun shining on a walk around the block this week, then this roundup of photo stories is for you.

Black History Month is coming to a close, but that doesn't mean that we're done telling Black stories. In February, we spoke with Michael Mery at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture about the legacy of Black photographers in the 20th century and the importance of collections. Melissa Alexander, who sometimes goes by the alter ego Phyllis Iller, shared her ongoing project, Around the Way Girls, which includes photos that reimagine the best of '90s Black womanhood.

Juliette Cassidy photographed young girls in Afghanistan feeling empowered by skateboarding, and the Silver Eye Center for Photography came out with its inaugural list of photographers to watch. One year after Europe's first COVID-19 related death, the small Italian town where it happened is recovering, and in Venezuela, trained volunteers are responding to emergencies. The men who raise pigeons on New York rooftops are feeling the effects of changing times, and Italy's museums are quietly reopening without the crowds. Finally, we look at the dreamy, moody work of Vanessa Leroy and her new book, there's a place i want to take you.

"The Black Photographers Who Paved the Way for the World We Live in Now" — BuzzFeed News

A woman in a colorful dress in front of a moving bus
James Barnor

"Skateistan: Empowering Afghan Girls Through Skateboarding" — The British Journal of Photography

A young girl in a skate helmet surrounded by other helmets
Juliette Cassidy

"Introducing the Inaugural Silver List, Featuring 47 Exciting Contemporary Photographers Whose Work You Just Have to See" — Vanity Fair

A man with no shirt on and eyes painted under his eyes
Tommy Kha

"One Year After Europe's First Confirmed COVID Case, This Town Has Completely Changed" — BuzzFeed News

A deserted street scene in the Italian town of Vo&#x27;, looking at a church
Matteo dr Mayda

"Volunteer Paramedics Patrol Streets of Venezuela's Capital" — AP News

a group of people moving a man on a stretcher onto a gurney in the middle of a highway
Ariana Cubillos / AP

"Pigeon Guys Face Tough Times: ‘Who Has the Money? Who Has the Roof?’" — The New York Times

A man in a pigeon cage on a roof seen though the wire mesh
Ok McCausland for The New York Times

"Around the Way Girls: Photos That Reimagine the Best of ’90s Black Womanhood" — BuzzFeed News

A woman in a fur coat with cowrie shells in her hair looking at the camera
Melissa Alexander

"Art, Unlocked: Italy's Museums Quietly Reopen – in Pictures" — The Guardian

A woman taking a picture of Boticelli&#x27;s Venus with her cell phone
Vincenzo Pinto / Getty Images

"Vanessa Leroy Once Used Daydreaming to Escape. Now, It's the Heart of Her Photography." — NPR

A photo collage of a young boy with text underneath that says &quot;there&#x27;s a place i want to take you&quot;
Vanessa Leroy

"In a Forgotten Attic, a Moldovan Photographer Found 4,000 Images of Vanished Village Life" — The Washington Post

Zaharia Cușnir




