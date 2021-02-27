10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, it felt like we were starting to recover from the chaos that was the beginning of the year. If you, like me, shed literal tears of joy upon seeing the sun shining on a walk around the block this week, then this roundup of photo stories is for you.

Black History Month is coming to a close, but that doesn't mean that we're done telling Black stories. In February, we spoke with Michael Mery at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture about the legacy of Black photographers in the 20th century and the importance of collections. Melissa Alexander, who sometimes goes by the alter ego Phyllis Iller, shared her ongoing project, Around the Way Girls, which includes photos that reimagine the best of '90s Black womanhood.

Juliette Cassidy photographed young girls in Afghanistan feeling empowered by skateboarding, and the Silver Eye Center for Photography came out with its inaugural list of photographers to watch. One year after Europe's first COVID-19 related death, the small Italian town where it happened is recovering, and in Venezuela, trained volunteers are responding to emergencies. The men who raise pigeons on New York rooftops are feeling the effects of changing times, and Italy's museums are quietly reopening without the crowds. Finally, we look at the dreamy, moody work of Vanessa Leroy and her new book, there's a place i want to take you.

