Here's Why Trump Might Not Ditch The Paris Climate Deal

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump vowed to cancel the Paris agreement on global warming. But his senior advisors will likely urge him to stay in. Pulling out of such a flexible agreement, as one expert put it, would be like “poking everyone in the eye with a stick.”

As agenda items go, the future of the planet is a biggie. And that’s arguably what’s on the table in the White House this week, as President Trump’s senior advisors will reportedly debate whether the US should withdraw from the historic Paris agreement on climate change.

On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly vowed to cancel the December 2015 deal, under which more than 190 nations pledged to reduce their emissions of greenhouse gases. But within the Trump administration, there’s a big split on the issue.

The “keep the deal” camp is led by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, according to Politico, which last week reported that a showdown meeting of senior advisers would take place as early as today. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is also reportedly leaning in favor of staying in the climate accord. The “leave” faction is headed by Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt and chief strategist Steve Bannon.

It’s already clear that the US is not going to meet its Paris pledge to cut emissions by more than 26% from 2005 levels by 2025. Almost half of that target depended on the Obama-era Clean Power Plan. This would have slashed electricity generation using coal, but was ditched by a Trump executive order signed late last month.

Adding in other policies on limiting emissions that are now dead on arrival, the US is probably on course only to cut its emissions by about 6% by 2025, according to calculations run by Marc Hafstead of Resources for the Future (RFF) in Washington DC.

“Really the only way we could get back to 26% would be if states, cities, and businesses were to do all of the work — which seems incredibly unlikely,” Hafstead told BuzzFeed News.

That alone won’t please other signatories to the Paris deal. But walking away from the accord entirely would raise tensions to another level.

"The greatest international reaction would be around full-scale withdrawal from the agreement," David Waskow, director of the International Climate Initiative at the World Resources Institute in Washington DC, told BuzzFeed News.

There are pragmatic reasons for the Trump administration to stay in the agreement even as it allows the US pledge on emissions reductions to slide. In future meetings, the deal’s signatories will discuss arrangements for investing in clean technology for the developing world. And if the US isn’t a party to the Paris agreement, it will have no say in how these and other policies are set up.

"If you're Goldman Sachs, you might like to have your home country involved," Raymond Kopp, a senior fellow with RFF, told BuzzFeed News.

That’s a telling reference, given that the investment bank’s former president Gary Cohn, now head of Trump’s National Economic Council, has reportedly become a key figure in the administration, while Bannon’s star has waned.