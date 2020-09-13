These Updating Maps Show Where Storm Sally Could Hit Hardest

Less than three weeks after Hurricane Laura ravaged parts of Louisiana and Texas with winds of up to 150 mph, the US Gulf Coast is bracing to be hit by storm Sally, expected to strengthen to a hurricane by Monday.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency on Saturday. “Louisiana suffered a devastating blow when Hurricane Laura came ashore as the strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in Louisiana history, leaving a trail of destruction in its path,” Edwards said in a statement. “This, when combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, can make us all weary. I implore Louisianans to take their preparations seriously.”

Sally is currently projected to make landfall late on Monday or early Tuesday. In contrast to Laura’s extreme winds, the main threat is expected to be major flooding, with storm surges of up to 11 feet at the coast and strong downpours from New Orleans to the Florida Panhandle.

Forecast track and rain in the next 7 days