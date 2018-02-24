Facing Sexual Harassment Allegations, Physicist Lawrence Krauss Will Not Appear At Several Events

At least three of Lawrence Krauss’s speaking engagements have been canceled after BuzzFeed News revealed a string of sexual harassment allegations against him.

After BuzzFeed News revealed allegations of sexual harassment against the physicist and celebrity skeptic Lawrence Krauss, several of his upcoming speaking events have been canceled.

The wide-ranging allegations, which include groping women and making inappropriate comments to students and employees, go back more than a decade. In response to complaints, two institutions quietly restricted Krauss from their campuses. He has denied all of the claims, calling them “false and misleading defamatory allegations.”

The American Physical Society, which publishes many of the leading scientific journals in physics and has more than 53,000 members worldwide, on Friday announced that Krauss would not speak at its April meeting in Columbus, Ohio.

“The leadership of the American Physical Society has withdrawn its invitation to Prof. Lawrence Krauss to give a talk and to participate in its 2018 April Meeting,” said a statement on the meeting’s website. “The APS deplores harassment in all its forms and remains committed to ensuring a respectful and safe environment at its meetings.”

In 2005 the APS gave Krauss a major award for defending the teaching of science in schools and for public communication. The organization declined to elaborate on its statement.

Krauss was also due to speak at MIT next month about his latest book, The Greatest Story Ever Told — So Far. That event has been canceled. “The MIT Alumni Association cancelled the event,” Brian Geer, the association’s senior director for strategic communications and marketing, told BuzzFeed News. He declined to comment on the reasons for that decision.