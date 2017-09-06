Here Is The Latest Predicted Path For Hurricane Irma
It shows the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center.
Last update was forecast from 8pm Eastern, September 11, 2017.
Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic storm on record, is likely to cause massive destruction wherever it makes landfall. But predicting exactly where it will come ashore is a difficult task.
The National Hurricane Center issues forecasts every 3 hours, and this map will update automatically. The line shows the most likely predicted path, with a cone reflecting the uncertainty around that. All times are US Eastern.
Hurricane force winds are 74 miles per hour and above, but Irma's strongest winds have been much more powerful. The storm has already delivered winds of 185 mph and threatens storm surges of 10 to 20 feet.
See here for the latest watches and warnings about the storm and here for other information form the National Hurricane Center.
UPDATE
Updated to include links to information from the National Hurricane Center.
ADVERTISEMENT
CORRECTION
Hurricane Irma has already delivered winds of 185 mph. An earlier version of this article incorrectly said 85 mph.
Live Updates: Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall In The Caribbean As One Of The Most Powerful Atlantic Storms Recorded
buzzfeed.com
-
Peter Aldhous is a Science Reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. His secure PGP fingerprint is 225F B2AF 4B8E 6E3D B1EA 7F9A B96E BF7D 9CB2 9B16
Contact Peter Aldhous at peter.aldhous@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.