Here’s How Much Rain Is Still To Come From Florence

science

The maps will update with the latest National Weather Service forecasts.

By Peter Aldhous

Headshot of Peter Aldhous

Peter Aldhous

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 15, 2018, at 5:48 p.m. ET

In the next day:

Peter Aldhous for BuzzFeed News / Via wpc.ncep.noaa.gov

The maps also show the predicted path of Tropical Storm Florence, from the National Hurricane Center.

In the next seven days:

Live Updates: Florence Responsible For At Least 9 Deaths In North And South Carolina

buzzfeednews.com


