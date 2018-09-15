Here’s How Much Rain Is Still To Come From Florence
The maps will update with the latest National Weather Service forecasts.
In the next day:
The maps also show the predicted path of Tropical Storm Florence, from the National Hurricane Center.
In the next seven days:
Live Updates: Florence Responsible For At Least 9 Deaths In North And South Carolina
buzzfeednews.com
-
Peter Aldhous is a Science Reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. His secure PGP fingerprint is 225F B2AF 4B8E 6E3D B1EA 7F9A B96E BF7D 9CB2 9B16
Contact Peter Aldhous at peter.aldhous@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.