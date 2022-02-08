Eric Lander Has Resigned As Biden's Science Adviser After Bullying Staff

Genome-sequencing pioneer Eric Lander has resigned as President Joe Biden’s science adviser, following the revelation that he “bullied” one woman in his office and spoke to others in a “demeaning or abrasive” way.

Those are the key findings of a two-month internal White House investigation of Lander’s behavior toward staff at the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), according to a recording of a briefing describing its findings obtained by Politico.

“The President accepted Dr. Eric Lander’s resignation letter this evening with gratitude for his work at OSTP on the pandemic, the Cancer Moonshot, climate change, and other key priorities,” White House Press Secretary Psaki said Monday evening. “He knows that Dr. Lander will continue to make important contributions to the scientific community in the years ahead.”

Pressed by reporters earlier in the day, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Lander had met senior White House officials “where it was made clear what steps he was required to take.” They would be “watching for compliance,” she added.

Lander tried to get ahead of the scandal on Friday, emailing colleagues with a note of apology.

“I am deeply sorry for my conduct. I especially want to apologize to those of you who I treated poorly or were present at the time,” he wrote. “It's my responsibility to set a respectful tone for our community. It's clear that I have not lived up to this responsibility. I have spoken to colleagues within OSTP in a disrespectful or demeaning way.”

But pressure on Lander to step down grew as the scientific establishment and legislators reacted to the news of his behavior. Earlier today, the American Association for the Advancement of Science canceled plans for Lander to speak at its annual meeting, a highlight of the scientific calendar.